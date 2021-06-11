WATCH: Why is introspection so important and how to self examine

Hein Kaiser

Introspection is important. We are programmed to think outside of ourselves. We were never taught to look inside, to look at ourselves, to discuss things internally. So, people were told, ‘be a man’, do not cry and do not ‘feel’ your emotions. And women tend to be emotional because we were taught to look outside of ourselves, to ignore those aspects of the self which should have been addressed. And at school we were never able to discover a deeper understanding of the self, such as whether we were audio, visual or kinaesthetic people, whether we were left brain or right brain oriented or whether we are introverted or extroverted. There are so many dominant influences in our lives and there are so many elements to the self.

Learn more about introspection in Episode 7 of Changing Lives. Join Tanya Kunze and Thabo Magubane on this journey.

Changing Lives is an independent project created to effect positive change in South Africa, and the world. The project is shaped around 67 short online episodes where Kunze takes viewers on a journey of self-discovery, reframing the new normal and providing insight on how we can change ourselves, and our personal realities.