How to stay positive when the world around you is changing

Hein Kaiser

Learn the power of positivity to change your reality, and your business’s bottom line. How important positivity is in the workplace and how happiness in a company impacts your bank balance. Join Tanya Kunze and Thabo Magubane on today’s journey on episode 3 of Changing Lives with Tiger Wheel and Tyre’s Samantha Ramputh sharing in studio.

Watch episode 3 of Changing Lives now:

“There is a real need in the world right now to evaluate, get up and go,” says presenter and content creator Tanya Kunze. “While our lives have been fundamentally changed over the past year and a bit, we can adapt, make it our own and create positive habits for ourselves, create a new reality to fit the new normal,” she says. “It takes more than 21 days to form a habit, and the length of the season matches the time it takes, 66 days, to create new systems of behaviour.” Each instalment will feature a thematic topic and, in many episodes, guests who share experiences, challenges and advice.

“Changing Lives is for all of us, a sharing platform where we have the opportunity to shape tomorrow, and to pay it forward, after all we live for one another.”