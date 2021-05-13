Arthritis in children: What you need to know

Karabo Mokoena

Between 19,000 and 75,000 South African children are estimated to be living with arthritis.

Arthritis is a known disease that usually affects elderly people, so for many parents, learning that your child has been diagnosed with the disease is shocking and confusing. Juvenile idiopathic arthritis can affect children between the ages of six months and 16 years.

Arthritis is an inflammation of the joints which causes the joints to swell, become painful and warm.

Dr Priya Ambaram, a paediatric rheumatologist practising at Netcare Waterfall City Hospital in Midrand, lists these symptoms as possible signs of arthritis in children:

Swollen joint

Intermittent fevers

Skin rashes

Fatigue and body aches

According to Netcare, this disease is surprisingly common among children, with between one and four in every 1,000 children affected.

Sadly, some children go undiagnosed as some fail to communicate their symptoms and some parents might miss the changes that the children experience.

Ambaram says: “It is important to remember that children are not small adults – they do not communicate in the same way.”

Parents will usually notice a change of behaviour in their little ones. A child will usually start limping or use their legs or hands less. Some children will even regress if they have started walking.

Dr Bhadrish Mistry, a paediatric rheumatologist, notes that one of his clients is a 15 month old who stopped walking. When his parents noticed this change, they took him to a doctor who diagnosed had arthritis in his hip. The pain was too much for him to bear, so he stopped wanting to walk.

There are only nine paediatric rheumatologists in SA

“Misdiagnosis of arthritis in children is truly a tragedy, as it results in unnecessary suffering and often in disability, such as finger and wrist deformities. It can even be fatal,” Mistry says.

There is no cure for the diseaseand early diagnosis is key.

In some cases, arthritis in children lasts for a few days or weeks and clears by itself. In others, the child lives with the disease for the rest of their lives.

“Arthritis can affect a single joint or multiple joints, it can be acute, lasting for less than six weeks, or chronic, extending beyond six weeks,” says Ambaram.

Arthritis in children is manageable with the right diagnosis and treatment

Treatment varies depending on the type of arthritis as well as how long the child has been suffering. Mistry explains that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication is used to provide some relief for the pain and discomfort while disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) are used to treat the arthritis itself.

“The sooner the child can receive treatment the better the chances of a positive response and a remission from arthritis,” explains Mistry.

Arthritis Kids South Africa was established to offer support to children and families experiencing this disease and who might be feeling alone. It can be an isolating experience that takes its toll on the mental and physical health of a child. It is a hard experience for any child to go through and even harder for parents to watch their child go through it.

With the right treatment and support, children who are diagnosed timeously can live a healthy and happy life.