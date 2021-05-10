Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
10 May 2021
Understanding what heart failure is and its causes

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe

Heart disease is one of the most serious threats to the health of our nation and it’s mainly due to our lazy, Western lifestyle.

3D Illustration Concept of Human Circulatory System Heart Anatomy
Heart failure and stroke are leading causes of death in adult South Africans; more than four times the number of people murdered and the leading causes of hospitalisation in people older than age 65. Heart disease is one of the most serious threats to the health of our nation and it’s mainly due to our lazy, Western lifestyle. In South Africa, a whopping 210 die of heart disease every single day. Heart failure means the heart’s pumping power is weaker than normal and pressure in the heart increases. As a result, the heart cannot pump enough oxygen and nutrients to...

