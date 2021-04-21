Lerato Maimela

'I didn't want my children to see me at my lowest,' the popular singer and radio personality says of her drinking.

Beautiful South African singer, actress and radio personality Unathi Nkayi has been on a health and wellness journey for a few years now and she looks absolutely amazing.

The Idols judge recently shared with her 904,000 Instagram followers side-by-side body transformation pics of how she looks now and in 2011.

In the Instagram post we can see the popular singer has lost a great deal of weight as she flaunts her defined abs and toned bod.

The Instagram posts caption reads: “2021 vs 2011. Always put yourself first. The ones who expect from you will call you selfish. The ones who don’t have the courage to do it but secretly envy you will call you reckless. You cannot give what you do not have. Do you and be kind to you because you are the only you you will ever be.”

Unathi released a book titled I Keep Learning – A memoir which is centred around her personal life, the divorce she went through with Metro FM radio personality Thomas “Bad Boy T” Msengana and her journey to losing weight.

In the book, she explained how the divorce affected her and how she turned to alcohol to cope with the pain. She explained how she would drink once she had put her children to bed and then make sure that she was completely sober when they woke up at 5.30am.

“I didn’t want my children to see me at my lowest,” she said.

Unathi says the memoir was written for women going through what she went through, to learn and cry through her experiences.

In an Instagram post that she shared in September last year, she answered the one question that women often ask her, which is “How do you do it?”

Unathi responded by saying: “I had to literally fetch my body.”

She explains how she had to constantly work hard to lose weight, but that it was all worth it in the end because she is now happy with the way she feels and looks physically.