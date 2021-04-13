Lerato Maimela

Mental illness has the ability to affect your working and personal relationships. Medication and counselling can help with managing it

The death of AKA’s fiance, Anele Tembe, was possibly suicide and while the matter is still with Cape Town police, the death of Nellie, as she was affectionately known, is a hot topic, with many South Africans opening up about their mental health.

Many have taken to social media to talk about their struggles with depression and some have shared their own attempted suicide stories.

According to Betterhealth.vic.gov.au, mental illness can be summarised as a general term for a group of illnesses that may impact a person’s thoughts, perceptions, feelings and behaviour.

Mental illness has the ability to affect your working and personal relationships. Medication and counselling can help with managing mental illness.

Medical professional Dr Caroline Odman (@carolune) took to Twitter to inform her 3,782 followers that she too suffers from mental illness and takes medication to treat it. Her tweet reads:

People know me as strong and happy. And I am. I am also on psychiatric medication to help deal with the fear and darkness that comes with being a mum of young children with a scary, deadly disease. I am who I am and that’s okay.#mentalhealth — Dr. Carolina Ödman (@carolune) April 11, 2021

The Twitter post gave other users the courage to share their personal stories as well, starting an unintentional mental health awareness thread.

Hie I’M KALANGA Diva not yet taking meds but lm suffering from depression and anxiety. I’m always panicking around people and think very hard before l talk got fear of rejection. In Thursday lm going to see a therapist ☺️you’re not alone https://t.co/T29cJEzKDN — kalanga Diva???? (@Kimmy18711469) April 13, 2021

My name is Cashé Kidd. I am an eternal optimist, but I also suffer from chronic depression and have been on medication to cope since I was 16. I’ve been in mental health facilities and

I’ve tried taking my own life twice.#MentalHealthMatters https://t.co/HUVLrHg4UD — Call me Cash (@CasheKidd) April 12, 2021

Thank you for sharing. I am a wife and mother, and have been living with anxiety and depression for the last four years. I take an SNRI daily and chat to a psychologist regularly. I share this information freely with anyone who wants to know. #mentalhealth https://t.co/TA607TJ4ig — Cathryn Reece (@CathrynR) April 12, 2021