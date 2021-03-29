A pap smear can detect cervical cancer and save your life

The cervix is the lower part of the uterus that opens into the vagina. Cervical cancer occurs when abnormal cells on the cervix grow out of control. Cervical cancer can often be successfully treated if found early through a pap smear test. Cervical cancer is caused by the Human Papilloma virus (HPV). You can get HPV by having sexual contact with someone who has it. Most adults have been infected with HPV at some time. An infection may go away on its own. But sometimes it can cause genital warts or cervical cancer. That’s why it’s important to have regular...

The cervix is the lower part of the uterus that opens into the vagina. Cervical cancer occurs when abnormal cells on the cervix grow out of control.

Cervical cancer can often be successfully treated if found early through a pap smear test. Cervical cancer is caused by the Human Papilloma virus (HPV). You can get HPV by having sexual contact with someone who has it. Most adults have been infected with HPV at some time. An infection may go away on its own. But sometimes it can cause

genital warts or cervical cancer. That’s why it’s important to have regular tests.

These factors increase the risk of getting cervical cancer:

Having an ongoing infection with a high-risk type of HPV.

High-risk sexual behaviours. These include having more than one sex partner or having a sex partner who has more than one partner.

Having an impaired immune system.

Some conditions such as HIV can make you more likely to get an HPV infection.

Smoking cigarettes.

How is a pap smear done?

A pap smear involves collecting cells from your cervix. It detects changes in cervical cells that suggest cancer may develop in the future. Detecting these abnormal cells early is the first step in stopping the possible development of

cervical cancer.

The test is performed in your doctor’s office and takes a few minutes. You lie on your back on an exam table with

your knees bent. Your heels rest in supports called stirrups. Your doctor will insert an instrument called a speculum

into your vagina. The speculum holds the walls of the vagina apart so your doctor can see the cervix. Inserting the speculum may cause a sensation of pressure in the pelvic area. The doctor will take samples of cervical cells using a soft brush or a scraping device called a spatula. It may be slightly uncomfortable. Depending on the type of pap

testing you’re undergoing, your doctor transfers the cell sample collected into a container holding a liquid to preserve the sample (liquid-based pap test) or onto a glass slide (conventional pap smear).

The samples are then taken to a laboratory where they’re examined under a microscope to look for characteristics in

the cells that indicate cancer or a precancerous condition.

Who should have a pap smear?

It is usually recommended that one begins pap testing at age 21, or after starting to have sexual intercourse.

Doctors generally recommend repeating pap testing every two years for women ages 21-65.

If you have any of aforementioned risk factors, your doctor may recommend more frequent pap smears, regardless of your age.

Doctors generally agree that women can consider stopping routine pap testing at age 65 if their previous tests for cervical cancer have been negative.

If you’re sexually active with multiple partners, your doctor may recommend continuing testing.

Risks

It is possible to receive false negative results, meaning the test indicates no abnormality, even though you do have abnormal cells. A false negative result does not mean a mistake was made.

Factors that can cause a false negative result include:

Inadequate collection of cells;

A small number of abnormal cells;

Blood or inflammatory cells obscuring the abnormal cells;

Although abnormal cells can go undetected, time is on your side.

Cervical cancer takes several years to develop. And if one test doesn’t detect the abnormal cells, the next test most likely will.

To ensure a pap smear is effective, follow these tips prior to a test:

Avoid intercourse, douching, vaginal medicines or spermicidal foams, creams or jellies for two days as these may wash away or obscure abnormal cells.

Try not to schedule a pap smear during your menstrual period.

Results

A pap smear can alert your doctor to the presence of suspicious cells that need further testing. If only normal cervical cells were discovered, it is a negative result.

If abnormal cells were discovered, it is a positive result. What a positive result means depends on the type of cells discovered.

The doctor may perform a procedure called colposcopy using a magnifying instrument (colposcope) to examine the tissues of the cervix, vagina and vulva.

Your doctor also may take a tissue sample (biopsy), which is sent to a laboratory for a diagnosis.

