 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Doctors unhappy with 15% registration fee hike amid pandemic

Health 5 hours ago

The South African Medical Association says the fee increase is unacceptable and wants transparency on how the extra funds are to be spent.

Rorisang Kgosana
24 Mar 2021
05:27:57 PM
PREMIUM!
Doctors unhappy with 15% registration fee hike amid pandemic

Picture: Jacques Nelles

The 15% registration fee hike for medical and dental practitioners is unreasonable and shows a complete lack of appreciation for frontline health workers’ efforts, the South African Medical Association (SAMA) says. The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) recently announced annual membership fees would not increase for 11 professional boards, except for the Medical and Dental Professions Board. Dentists, medical officers, specialists, anaesthetist assistants, health assistants and interns, however, will have to pay an extra 15.25% more for the 2021-22 year, after a fee hike in the previous year of 21%. Registration fees are payable by any health or...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in SA on Tuesday 16.2.2021
Probe into and forced sterilisation of women living with HIV continues 12.2.2021
Shonisani Lethole: SAMA calls for action against those responsible 29.1.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Matric Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites

Opinion Does legislation protect SA consumers?

Environment Thousands toast marshmallows at Iceland’s erupting volcano

General FW de Klerk Foundation slams Zuma, ‘race-based empowerment’

Covid-19 Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.