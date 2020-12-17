La Parada keeps mum over mask-less GoodLuck event

Super-spreader events, packed crowds, zero social distancing and no masks being worn – this past weekend, electronic pop band GoodLuck‘s performance has been accused of flouting Covid-19 protocols.

Performing at restaurant La Parada in Constantia Nek, Cape Town, concertgoers can be seen dancing in close proximity, devoid of any masks.

Yoh, G**d Luck sent it at La Parada Last night. Sent it back to level 5. pic.twitter.com/VD6sZj4XRE — Uth ???????? (@UthmanSamaai) December 14, 2020





After the video went viral, many people said not only was the band and the organisers irresponsible but the people who attended the event as well.

GoodLuck issued a statement on Monday which read: “Since then a video has been circulating of an unmasked crowd dancing to our music with Jules singing on a table and we would like to unreservedly apologise for how it looked and the part that we had to play in that situation. We would like the opportunity to offer a little more context to what unfolded prior to this video.

“This was a limited, seated outdoor event that was adhering to the regulations and was organised by the venue La Parada. 155 seated tickets were sold to this event, temperatures were checked at the door and everyone was sanitised before entering, and customers were instructed by the venue to wear masks at all times except while eating and drinking. ”

Their statement further explained that customers were supposed to stay at their tables but people got excited during a specific song that was being performed.

“The music should have stopped with everyone being instructed to go back to their tables. For this, we do sincerely apologise. We have had a call with the venue and they are busy dealing with the situation We all need to work to ensure that an incident like this doesn’t happen again as a promise from us,” they said.

La Parada marketing manager Aimee Reitz, speaking to The Citizen, said they could not comment at the moment and their response would be published in due course.

We would like to offer our sincerest apology to all of our fans, friends and family. We had nothing but the best of intentions going into Sunday’s performance & we are bitterly disappointed that things got out of control for even 1 minute. Its a massive reminder to stay vigilant. pic.twitter.com/BX94v0Mev0 — GoodLuck (@Goodlucklive) December 14, 2020

Brett Herron, member of the Western Cape legislature, expressed his anger on Twitter, calling the event “very irresponsible”.

This is very irresponsible of #LaParada & #Goodluck. This brazen defiance of sensible rules could have dire consequences for the restaurant & entertainment industries. This conduct is unfair to others who are operating within the rules. Those involved should be prosecuted. #covid https://t.co/cwcXhmaeBh — Brett Herron ???????? (@brettherron) December 14, 2020

South Africa reached the 10,000 daily cases mark on Wednesday and the country’s positive rate is at 21%, double the ideal 10% positivity rate.

