Weekend recipe: Easy, sticky chicken wings

Lerato Maimela

Create these fun and delicious sticky chicken wings for yourself and the family either for a snack or for dinner.

To make it a much more filling meal, you can prepare the wings with a side of fries, or a salad of your choice.

These wings will leave you smacking your lips as you tuck into this sticky recipe. They’re great for chilling in front of the TV while enjoying your favourite show. With ingredients like tomato sauce and mustard sauce most of these ingredients will be in your pantry.

Sticky chicken wings

Sticky chicken wings. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

24 to 20 chicken wings, drums and flats separated and wing tips removed

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

¼ teaspoon of black pepper

Cooking Spray

1½ cup of plain barbecue sauce, use your favorite brand

¼ cup of brown sugar

¼ cup of honey

2 tablespoons of ketchup

1 teaspoon of yellow mustard

1 teaspoon of worcestershire sauce

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Pulled pork quesadilla’s

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°FSeason the chicken wings with the salt, garlic powder and pepper. Spray a baking sheet lightly with cooking spray. Place the chicken wings, in a single layer, on the baking sheet. Bake them for 30 minutes. Remove the wings from the oven. Line a clean baking sheet with a cooling rack. The cooling rack will elevate the wings and allow air to circulate around them. Spray the cooling rack lightly with cooking spray. Arrange the chicken wings, in a single layer, on the cooling rack, skin side up. Bake the chicken wings for 15 minutes. While the wings continue to cook, make the sticky barbecue sauce. Add the barbecue sauce, brown sugar, honey, ketchup, mustard and Worcestershire sauce to a saucepan. Heat the barbecue sauce over medium heat, stirring frequently to avoid sticking. Simmer the sauce for a few minutes, until the sugar melts and the ingredients are incorporated. Give the sauce all of your attention while it’s simmering! Do not leave the pan unattended. Lower the heat to low and keep the sauce warm until ready to use, stirring occasionally. Add about ¾ of the sauce to a bowl and reserve the rest for serving. Remove the wings from the oven and turn each one so the paler side is up. Use a pastry brush to coat them with a generous amount of the barbecue sauce and bake for another 5 minutes. Again, remove them from the oven and turn each wing. Brush them with a thick layer of the sauce. You basically want to slather it on. Return the wings to the oven and bake another 5 minutes. Without turning them this time, sauce them one final time and bake for another 5 minutes.

This recipe was found on cook2eatwell.com