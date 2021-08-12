Recipe of the day: three ways to enjoy pancakes

Lerato Maimela

Pancakes are the simplest way to feed your sweet tooth cravings. There are numerous ways to create delicious and unique pancake dishes by adding your favourite toppings.

Pancakes may be the easiest dessert to make as they do not take much of your time when preparing, and not much ingredients go into making them.

Below are three delicious and easy pancake recipes which you and your family will be sure to love. You should already have the ingredients needed to create the recipes, but if you don’t then you will be sure to find them at your nearest grocery store.

Traditional easy pancakes

Traditional pancakes with fruits and syrup. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 cups of self-raising flour

Pinch of salt

2 cups of milk

2 eggs

60g of butter, melted

Melted butter, extra, to grease

2 x 250g of strawberries, washed, hulled, halved, to serve

2 x 250g of blueberries

Maple syrup, to serve

Instructions

Sift the flour and salt into a large bowl. Make a well in the centre. Whisk together the milk and eggs in a large jug. Add the milk mixture to the flour mixture, whisking constantly until a smooth batter forms. Stir in the butter. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge for 30 minutes to rest. Meanwhile, to make the maple syrup butter, use an electric beater to beat the butter in a medium bowl until pale and creamy. Add the maple syrup and beat until well combined. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Brush with the extra melted butter to lightly grease. Pour 80ml (1/3 cup) of the batter into the pan to form a 15cm-diameter pancake. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until bubbles appear on the surface and the pancake is golden underneath. Turn and cook for a further 1-2 minutes or until golden. Transfer to a plate and cover with a clean tea towel to keep warm. Repeat, in 9 more batches, with melted butter and remaining batter, reheating pan between batches, to make 10 pancakes. Place pancakes on serving plates. Top with the maple, blueberries and strawberries. Drizzle over maple syrup to serve.

This recipe was found on taste.com

Cinnamon roll pancakes

Cinnamon roll pancakes. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1/4 cup of plus

2 tablespoon of packed light brown sugar

2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon

1/4 cup of unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted, divided

2 cups of powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup plus 3 to 4 tablespoons (as needed) of whole milk, divided

1 cup of all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 large egg

Cooking spray

Instructions

Preheat oven to 200°F. Stir together brown sugar, cinnamon, and 1/4 cup room-temperature butter in a bowl until thoroughly blended. Spoon mixture into a ziplock plastic bag. Snip a 1/4-inch tip off 1 bag corner. Set aside. Whisk together powdered sugar, vanilla, and 3 tablespoons of the milk in a bowl until smooth, adding up to 1 additional tablespoon of the milk as needed to reach desired glaze consistency. Set aside. Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together egg and remaining 3/4 cup milk in a bowl; gradually stir into flour mixture. Gently fold in 1 tablespoon melted butter. (Batter will be lumpy.) Heat a nonstick skillet over medium; coat with cooking spray. For each pancake, pour about 1/3 cup batter onto skillet. Pipe brown sugar-cinnamon mixture onto pancake in a spiral pattern, starting at center of pancake and ending at outer edge. Cook until top is covered with bubbles and edges appear slightly dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip; reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until pancake is fluffy and cooked through, about 2 minutes. Transfer pancake to a baking sheet; place in preheated oven to keep warm. Repeat process with remaining batter and brown sugar-cinnamon mixture, re-greasing skillet as needed. Drizzle cooked pancakes with glaze; serve.

This recipe was found on southernliving.com

Avocado chocolate pancakes

Avocado chocolate pancakes. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 ripen avocado

1/2 cup of flour

2 tablespoons of cocoa powder

1/2 a teaspoon of baking powder

1 cup of milk

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence

3 tablespoons of honey

Salt

Instructions

Combine wheat flour, baking powder, salt and cocoa powder in a large bowl. Mix well. Now add honey, vanilla essence and milk to the flour mixture. Whisk well. Add the mashed avocado and stir until combined into a thick batter. Heat a pan, drizzle oil and pour ladle full of batter into it. Do not spread and cook covered for few minutes. Gently flip to the other side and cook until it gets well cooked. Arrange the pancakes in a plate, dust powdered sugar or add honey or chocolate syrup. Enjoy this delicious pancake for breakfast or as evening snacks.

This recipe was found on shravskitchen.com