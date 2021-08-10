Recipe of the day: Creamy mushroom pasta

Lerato Maimela

Today’s cold and gloomy weather screams for a filling warm pasta dish, and this creamy mushroom pasta recipe is exactly what you and the family need.

Parmesan is the recommended cheese for this dish, but you can replace it with any other cheese of your choice, or a vegetarian or vegan substitute of your choice to make the perfect creamy mushroom pasta that fits your dietary needs.

This recipe is very easy to make, and does not require too many ingredients. The ingredients needed to make this delicious pasta dish should already be available in your fridge or kitchen’s pantry, but if there is anything which you may not have then you will be sure to find it at your nearest grocery store.

Creamy mushroom pasta

Creamy mushroom pasta. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of butter

1 onion, finely chopped

250g of button chestnut mushroom, sliced

1 garlic clove, finely grated

100ml of dry white wine

200ml of double cream

1 lemon, zest only

200g of parmesan (or vegetarian alternative), grated, plus extra to serve

300g of tagliatelle or linguini

½ small bunch parsley, finely chopped

Instructions