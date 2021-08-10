Recipe of the day: Creamy mushroom pasta

Today’s cold and gloomy weather screams for a filling warm pasta dish, and this creamy mushroom pasta recipe is exactly what you and the family need.
Parmesan is the recommended cheese for this dish, but you can replace it with any other cheese of your choice, or a vegetarian or vegan substitute of your choice to make the perfect creamy mushroom pasta that fits your dietary needs.
This recipe is very easy to make, and does not require too many ingredients. The ingredients needed to make this delicious pasta dish should already be available in your fridge or kitchen’s pantry, but if there is anything which you may not have then you will be sure to find it at your nearest grocery store.
Creamy mushroom pasta
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoon of olive oil
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 250g of button chestnut mushroom, sliced
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated
- 100ml of dry white wine
- 200ml of double cream
- 1 lemon, zest only
- 200g of parmesan (or vegetarian alternative), grated, plus extra to serve
- 300g of tagliatelle or linguini
- ½ small bunch parsley, finely chopped
Instructions
- Heat the oil and butter in a medium saucepan. Fry the onion over a low heat for 10 mins or until softened and translucent.
- Add the mushrooms and cook for 10 mins over a medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 2 mins. Add the wine and bring to a simmer, reduce the liquid by half.
- Add the double cream and bring to a simmer, then add the lemon zest and parmesan. Season with salt and plenty of black pepper.
- Meanwhile, cook the pasta following pack instructions. Reserve 100ml of the pasta water. Toss the pasta in the pan with the creamy sauce and enough of the reserved water to loosen. Stir through the parsley, divide into bowls and top with extra cheese, if you like.