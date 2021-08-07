Recipe of the day: Puffy omelette stir fry

Citizen reporter

For those riding solo this long weekend or just want to make something special for their breakfast, this stir fry omelette will do the trick.

Omelettes are very versatile, you can use the vegetables accessible in your kitchen, this recipe is tasty and will leave you filled up until lunch or for a braai this Women’s Day long weekend.

Omelette stir fry

Serves 1

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Total Time; 25 minutes

Ingredients:

2 large eggs, separated

1 tablespoon (15ml) water

1 pinch fine salt

1 pinch cornstarch

1 cup stir fry veggies, or filling of your choice

Sweet chilli sauce to serve

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C. Have a medium size nonstick frying pan ready, preferably with heat resistant handles or you can use a double layer of aluminium foil and wrap the handles well. Grease the frying pan well with nonstick spray or butter. Separate the egg yolks and whites. To the yolks, add the water and using an electric beater, beat until thick and pale in colour. Wash the beaters well before continuing with the egg whites. In a separate clean bowl beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until soft peaks form, add the pinch of cornstarch and continue beating until whites are stiff but not dry. Gently fold the yolk mixture into the whites, carefully incorporating using a figure of eight movement. Pour the fluffy omelette mixture into moderately hot frying pan and level the surface gently. Cook over low heat on the stove until puffy and lightly browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Transfer the frying pan to the oven and continue cooking for a further 6 – 8 minutes or until a knife inserted in centre comes out clean, it should be just set, don’t overcook as it will become dry and tough. Whilst the omelette is cooking reheat the stir fry veggies. To serve, score the omelette down the centre with the edge of a spatula, place the veggies on one half of the omelette and spoon over sweet chilli sauce, fold over the open half of the omelette.

Serve immediately with extra chilli sauce.