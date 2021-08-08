Recipe of the day: Julia Child’s juicy roast chicken

Lerato Maimela

Julia Child’s roast chicken recipe was first published in August 2009, and since then, the recipe has been prepared and loved by families all over the world. This is the perfect roast chicken for your hearty Sunday meal.

The ingredients needed to create this delicious recipe should already be available in your kitchen’s pantry, but if there is anything which you do not have then you will be sure to find it at your nearest grocery store.

Julia Child’s roast chicken

Julia Child’s juicy roast chicken. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup finely diced carrots1/3 cup finely diced onion

1/3 cup finely diced celery1 teaspoon thyme, savory or mixed herbs, or 2 fresh thyme or savory sprigs

One full chicken

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

Parsley stems

Celery leaves

Six thick lemon slices

1/2 cup sliced onion

1/2 cup sliced carrots

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

3/4 cup chicken stock or broth

Instructions