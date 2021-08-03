Jenny Morris’ yummy plummy bread and butter pudding is a super easy and delicious dessert to make, and does not require many ingredients. This dessert is very filling and flavourful, and will definitely be loved by people who love fruity and sweet desserts.
The recipe serves four people, and the ingredients needed for this Jenny Morris signature dessert should be available in your fridge and kitchen’s pantry, but if there is anything which you may not have then you will be sure to find it at your nearest grocery store.
Jenny Morris’ bread and butter pudding
Ingredients
- 10 slices of stale white bread, crusts removed and buttered on both sides.
- 2 heaped tablespoons of strawberry jam
- zest and juice of one lemon
- 6 large plums stoned and chopped into small pieces
- 350 ml of milk
- 125 ml of cream
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 tablespoon of ground cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons of caster sugar
- Extra caster sugar for sprinkling
- Flaked almonds (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celcius
- Cut the buttered bread into triangles.
- Place the jam, lemon zest and juice along with the plums into a sauce pan and a bring to the boil, before removing from the heat
- Arrange half the bread into a baking dish, spoon over the plum mixture, and cover with the remaining bread.
- Whisk together the milk, cream, eggs cinnamon and caster sugar, pour it over the bread. Let the pudding stand for 30 minutes before baking.
- Sprinkle over the caster sugar and almonds if you are using them
- Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the custard has just set and the top is nice and golden brown.
- Remove from the oven, dust with icing sugar. Serve warm with whipped cream or great blobs of vanilla ice cream.