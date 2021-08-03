Lerato Maimela

Jenny Morris’ yummy plummy bread and butter pudding is a super easy and delicious dessert to make, and does not require many ingredients. This dessert is very filling and flavourful, and will definitely be loved by people who love fruity and sweet desserts.

The recipe serves four people, and the ingredients needed for this Jenny Morris signature dessert should be available in your fridge and kitchen’s pantry, but if there is anything which you may not have then you will be sure to find it at your nearest grocery store.

Jenny Morris’ bread and butter pudding

Jenny Morris’ bread and butter pudding. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

10 slices of stale white bread, crusts removed and buttered on both sides.

2 heaped tablespoons of strawberry jam

zest and juice of one lemon

6 large plums stoned and chopped into small pieces

350 ml of milk

125 ml of cream

2 large eggs

1/2 tablespoon of ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons of caster sugar

Extra caster sugar for sprinkling

Flaked almonds (optional)

Instructions