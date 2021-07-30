Recipe of the day: the garlic lovers burger

Lerato Maimela

If you are a fan of burgers and tend to add a little more garlic than necessary to your every day meals, then this flavourful and delicious garlic lovers burger is for you.

This burger is jam packed with a juicy and tasty patty, creamy cheese sauce, and a yummy garlic sauce for topping.

The ingredients needed to create this amazing burger recipe should already be in your kitchen’s pantry, but if there is anything which you do not have, you will be sure to find at your nearest local grocery store.

Garlic lovers burger

Ingredients

450 grams of ground beef

2 tablespoons of garlic powder

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons of butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1 cup of whole milk

28 grams of cream cheese

1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup of freshly grated Parmesan

4 burger buns

2 tablespoons of melted butter

1 clove garlic, halved

2 cups of loosely packed rocket

Instructions