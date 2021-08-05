Recipe of the day: pulled pork quesadilla’s

Make dinner fun tonight by creating these delicious and tasty Mexican pulled pork quesadilla’s. If you do not like pork, then you can substitute it with any meat of your choice. You can also remove the meat to create yummy vegetarian quesadilla’s.
Not a lot of ingredients go into creating this Mexican dish, but if there are some things which you do not already have in your fridge or kitchen’s pantry, then you will be sure to find what you need at your nearest grocery store.
Pulled pork quesadilla’s
Ingredients
- 1 1/5 cups slow cooker pulled pork or your favorite BBQ pulled pork
- 1 can reduced sodium black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/4 medium red onion finely chopped
- 1 can diced green chilies in their juices
- 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro*
- 2 cups shredded cheddar or any cheese of your choice
- 8 8-inch flour tortillas
- Nonstick spray canola oil, or butter, for grilling the quesadillas
- Homemade BBQ sauce or your favorite BBQ sauce
- Nonfat plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
- Chopped green onions or cilantro
Introductions
- If you’d like to keep your quesadillas warm between batches, preheat the oven to 200 degrees F.
- To a large mixing bowl, add the pulled pork, black beans, red onion, green chilies, and cilantro.
- Stir to combine.
- Assemble the quesadillas and cook: Warm a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Lightly coat the skillet with nonstick spray or lightly brush with olive oil. Lay a tortilla in the skillet and sprinkle 2 tablespoons cheese over half. Top with ½ cup of the pork mixture.
- Sprinkle an additional 2 tablespoons cheese on top, the fold the tortilla over the cheese to create a half moon. To cook 2 quesadillas at the same time, slide the folded quesadilla to one side of the skillet with the straight edge running down the middle, then cook a second quesadilla beside it (the open sides of the quesadillas will point away from each other).
- Cook quesadillas on both sides until the tortillas are golden and the cheese is melted, about 5 to 6 minutes total. If desired, transfer cooked quesadillas to a clean baking sheet and place on the lower rack of the oven to keep warm. Repeat with remaining quesadillas.
- Transfer the quesadillas to a cutting board and let rest 1 to 2 minutes. Slice into wedges and serve hot with a drizzle of BBQ sauce (I like to warm the sauce first), Greek yogurt, and green onions or cilantro as desired.