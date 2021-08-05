Recipe of the day: pulled pork quesadilla’s

Lerato Maimela

Make dinner fun tonight by creating these delicious and tasty Mexican pulled pork quesadilla’s. If you do not like pork, then you can substitute it with any meat of your choice. You can also remove the meat to create yummy vegetarian quesadilla’s.

Not a lot of ingredients go into creating this Mexican dish, but if there are some things which you do not already have in your fridge or kitchen’s pantry, then you will be sure to find what you need at your nearest grocery store.

Pulled pork quesadilla’s

Pulled pork quesadilla’s. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 1/5 cups slow cooker pulled pork or your favorite BBQ pulled pork

1 can reduced sodium black beans, rinsed and drained

1/4 medium red onion finely chopped

1 can diced green chilies in their juices

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro*

2 cups shredded cheddar or any cheese of your choice

8 8-inch flour tortillas

Nonstick spray canola oil, or butter, for grilling the quesadillas

Homemade BBQ sauce or your favorite BBQ sauce

Nonfat plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

Chopped green onions or cilantro

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: The best mac and cheese

Introductions