Recipe of the day: Fragrant chicken and coconut curry

Citizen reporter

A quick chicken coconut curry that would be ready in no time and that still has loads of flavour and help beat the winter chill.

Quick chicken coconut curry is always a winner and the recent persistence of the cold weather will please the entire family.

Some curries need time to develop flavour but this chicken coconut curry from Miss South Africa 2021 top 30 contestant Eloïse van der Westhuizen’s manages to do that in no time.

Not only are our pageant queens talented on the catwalk but they are multi-skilled too. Van der Westhuizen is a fan of cooking shows, says this is a favourite winter dish in her home and is quick to make.

At just 30 minutes, this chicken coconut curry could be great for lunch and dinner too.

Chicken and Coconut Curry

(Serves: 4-6)

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients



ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: the best mac and cheese

4 free-range skinless chicken breast fillets, cut into bite-size pieces

3 tbsp coconut oil

400ml coconut cream

300ml organic chicken stock

½ onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

2 tsp fresh lime juice

2 tsp paprika

3 tbsp ground coriander

2 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp curry powder

2 tsp fresh ginger, finely grated

Salt to taste

Chilli, finely chopped (optional)

Handful of fresh coriander chopped, for serving

Method



Heat a large pot over high heat and add coconut oil. Add chicken breasts and sauté until golden brown, remove from the pot and set aside. Sauté the onion in the same pot until they are soft and fragrant. Add the garlic and spices and fry for 30 seconds then add the chicken back to the pot. Pour in the coconut cream and chicken stock. Lower the heat and allow the curry to cook for 20 minutes until the chicken is cooked and the sauce has thickened slightly. Add the lime juice and season to taste Garnish with fresh coriander and chilli (optional)

Tip: Service the chicken coconut curry with basmati rice and a fresh tomato and cucumber sambal.