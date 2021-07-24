Recipe of the day: Creamy chicken pesto pasta

Spend more time in the kitchen this weekend creating delicious pasta dishes which can be added to your list of family favourites.
Try this creamy chicken pesto pasta which you and the family will be sure to love. The recipe has been created using penne pasta, but you can make use of any pasta of your choice.
The ingredients needed to create this delicious pasta dish should be available in your kitchen’s pantry, but if there is anything which you might not have on this list of ingredients, you will be sure to find it at your nearest grocery store.
Chicken pesto pasta
Ingredients
- 3 skinless chicken breast
- 10 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- a bag of penne pasta or any pasta of your choice
- 1/4 cup basil pesto
- 1/2 cup of heavy cream
ALSO READ: Who makes the best burger in Jozi for R50?
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 F. Toss cherry tomatoes, sliced in half, with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and minced garlic. Spread in a casserole dish. Roast for about 20 minutes while you prepare the pasta.
- Prepare the chicken. This recipe uses 1.5 lb of chicken breasts which usually means 2 large chicken breasts. Make sure to use thinly sliced chicken breasts. Slice each chicken breast in half horizontally. Season them with salt, pepper, and paprika.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil on medium-high heat in a large skillet until hot. Add chicken and cook for about 5 minutes per each side until it’s cooked through. Remove chicken to a plate. Slice it thinly.
- Bring a pot of water to boil. Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain.
- Add cooked and drained pasta, basil pesto, and cream to the same skillet that you used to sear chicken. Stir gently and bring to simmer to coat pasta with sauce.
- Top with sliced cooked chicken, roasted tomatoes and pine nuts (optional). Season with extra salt and pepper or add crushed red pepper flakes, if desired.