Citizen reporter

This delicious and creamy dessert could be called an anti-cheesecake as it is almost opposite to a traditional cheesecake.

If you have a sweet tooth, and are yearning for a delicious sweet dessert, then this basque burnt cheesecake is for you.

Minus a biscuit base or a soft creamy centre, but with an added heavily caramelised top, it’s extremely delicious and will have you looking at cheesecake with renewed appetite.

Not a lot of ingredients go into making this spectacular creation, but if there is anything that you might not already have in your kitchen’s pantry, you will be sure to find it at your nearest grocery store.

Basque burnt cheesecake

Basque burnt cheesecake. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

6 large eggs, at room temperature

4 x 250g blocks full-fat cream cheese (room temperature)

225g castor sugar

Pinch of salt

150g thick cream

300g pouring cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

60g plain flour

Instructions