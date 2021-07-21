Lerato Maimela

Create these yummy and fun homemade hot dog recipes for yourself and the family for supper to celebrate National Hot Dog Day

Join in on the global celebration of National Hot Dog and make dinner a fun experience tonight by creating these five delicious and super easy hot dog recipes.

Most of the ingredients needed to create these hot dogs should be in your kitchen’s pantry, but if there is anything which you may not already have then you can head to your nearest grocery store where you will be sure to find what you need.

Grilled cheese hot dogs

Grilled cheesed dogs. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

4 hot dog buns

2 tablespoon butter, softened

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

4 hot dogs, split lengthwise (be careful not to cut all the way through)

3 cups shredded cheddar

4 green onions, sliced

Instructions

Flatten hot dog buns with a rolling pin. In a small bowl, stir together butter, garlic powder, and onion powder. Spread all over outsides of buns. In a large skillet over medium heat, sear hot dogs (working in batches if necessary) until charred, 2 minutes per side. Set aside. Place a bun buttered-side down in skillet and top with 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese, a hot dog, a little more cheddar cheese, and 1/4 of green onions. Cover and cook over medium heat until cheese melts, then use a spatula to close the bun. Repeat with remaining ingredients to make 4 cheese dogs total

Sticky hot dogs

Sticky hot dog. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

6 sausages

2 tablespoon sunflower oil

2 onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

2 teaspoon maple syrup

6 hot dog rolls

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Large pinch brown sugar

2 teaspoon wine or cider vinegar

Instructions

Heat oven to 200°C. Place the sausages in a non-stick baking tray and roast for 20 mins. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the onions and mustard seeds together for 10-15 mins until soft and golden. Remove the sausages and brush with maple syrup. Place the rolls onto the same baking tray and return to the oven until the sausages are dark, shiny and cooked through (5 minutes). Stir the mustard, sugar and vinegar into the onions until the sugar has melted. Cut the rolls open across the top and put a sausage into each. Spoon over the mustardy onions and serve.

Cheesesteak hot dogs

Cheesesteak hot dog. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 large rib-eye steak (approx 300g)

3 tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves , crushed but whole

2 green peppers , sliced

4 hot dog buns

60g smoked cheddar , sliced, yellow mustard (we used French’s), to serve

2 tablespoon crispy onions

Instructions

Season the steak well, then fry it with the garlic in hot oil for 4-5 mins on each side for medium rare. Put the steak on a board to rest and discard the garlic. Add the peppers and a pinch of salt to the pan with extra oil if needed and cook for 3-4 mins. Heat grill to high. Thinly slice the steak. Fill each bun with a quarter of the steak, peppers and cheese slices. Grill for 2-3 mins, drizzle with mustard and top with onions.

Honey-mustard hot dogs

Sticky hot dogs. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

50g emmental , grated

50g cheddar , grated

3 teaspoon wholegrain mustard

1 tablespoon honey

4 sausages

4 brioche hot dog buns

Instructions

Combine the emmental, cheddar, mustard and honey. Cook the sausages following pack instructions. Heat the grill to high. Split the hot dog buns, fill each with a sausage and top with the cheese mixture. Put the hot dogs onto a baking sheet and grill for 1-2 mins or until the cheese has melted.

Hoisin hot dogs

Hoisin hot dog. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

1 tablespoon sriracha

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

6 sausages

2 tablespoon hoisin sauce

6 hot dog rolls

¼ cucumber, thinly sliced

4 spring onions, sliced

Instructions