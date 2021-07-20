Eid al-Adha: sweet and delicious Sheer Khurma pudding recipe

Sheer Khurma is a delicious festival milky pudding eaten for breakfast or as dessert, that is prepared by Muslims on Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.
Eid al-Adha is a festival celebrated among the Muslim community all over the world in remembrance of the sacrifice that Prophet Ibrahim made due to his strong faith in Allah.
Create this sweet and easy pudding on this special day and you do not have all the ingredients needed, then you will be sure to find them at your nearest grocery store.
Sheer Khurma
Ingredients
- 1 litre milk. You can use any kind of milk you and your family desire.
- 10 dry dates
- 200g sweetened condensed milk
- 2 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)
- 4 green cardamoms, lightly beaten
- 1 cup vericelli
- ¼ cup sugar, adjust to taste
- 1 pinch saffron
- ½ cup dried nuts, crushed (you can use almonds, pistachios and cashews)
Instructions
- Soak dates in warm water overnight (or at least for 3-4 hours until they become soft to cut). Remove seeds and cut the dates into small pieces.
- Boil the dates in 1 cup of milk, until the milk is reduced completely. The dates will absorb all the milk and become very soft.
- Boil the remaining milk in a thick bottomed pan. Remove two tablespoons milk in a small bowl and add the saffron to it.
- Reduce the heat and keep the milk on low flame for about 40 mins until it is thick enough. Keep stirring the milk in between to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan.
- Add condensed milk.
- In a separate pan, add 2 tablespoons of ghee, cardamoms and vermicelli. Fry for just a minute till the vermicelli is light brown.*
- Add the roasted vermicelli to the boiling milk and cook for 10 minutes.
- Add sugar and cook for 2-3 minutes until the sugar dissolves. (Adjust sugar according to taste. The condensed milk is also sweet so you might want to taste the milk before adding sugar)
- Add the saffron milk and about ¼ cup of dry fruits and half the dates. Cook for 2-3 minutes
- Remove from heat.
- Garnish with remaining dry fruits and dates.
- Serve warm (some like it cold as well, so you might want to keep some in fridge too)