Eid al-Adha: sweet and delicious Sheer Khurma pudding recipe

Citizen reporter

You can use any milk of your choice to create this delicious sheer khurma pudding. Some people like it cold, so keep some in the fridge

Sheer Khurma is a delicious festival milky pudding eaten for breakfast or as dessert, that is prepared by Muslims on Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is a festival celebrated among the Muslim community all over the world in remembrance of the sacrifice that Prophet Ibrahim made due to his strong faith in Allah.

Create this sweet and easy pudding on this special day and you do not have all the ingredients needed, then you will be sure to find them at your nearest grocery store.

Sheer Khurma

Sheer Khurma. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 litre milk. You can use any kind of milk you and your family desire.

10 dry dates

200g sweetened condensed milk

2 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)

4 green cardamoms, lightly beaten

1 cup vericelli

¼ cup sugar, adjust to taste

1 pinch saffron

½ cup dried nuts, crushed (you can use almonds, pistachios and cashews)

Instructions