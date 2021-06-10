Citizen reporter

Stir things up with these gin cocktails to mark the day and future events.

Friday 12 June is the perfect excuse to have a gin and tonic to celebrate World Gin Day.

This special day marks the celebration a delicious spirit.

Locally the gin craze has exceeded many expectations, with many local craft gins taking full advantage of an eager market willing to support local and buy gin.

Courtesy of Truman & Orange, they have provided the best and favourite gin cocktails to make, including a non-alcoholic option.

So raise a few glasses, take out your shakers, strainers and even your citrus juicer to make these quick and easy gin cocktails.

Pomplemo Gimlet

Ingredients

50ml Ginato Pompelmo

5ml Pink Grapefruit Juice

5ml Lemon Juice

5ml Sugar Syrup

5ml Lime Cordial

How to

Add ice to rocks glass with all ingredients Stir and garnish with pink grapefruit wedge

Seedlip Garden Booch (non-alcoholic)

Ingredients

50 ml Seedlip Garden

Ice chunks or cubes

Passionfruit kombucha

Mint leaves

Pour Seedlip over ice and top up with kombucha and garnish with mint.

Aviation Rasberry Fizz

Ingredients

50ml Aviation Gin

25ml raspberry shrub

15ml beetroot juice

20ml lemon juice

20ml egg white

Top with Fever-Tree tonic

Method: Hard dry-shake, wet-shake and strai

Brooklyn Bees Knees

Ingredients

50ml Brooklyn Gin

20ml Lemon Juice

20ml Honey Syrup

Shake gin, lemon juice and honey syrup with ice and serve in a rocks glass with a slice of lemon

Cape Fynbos Creation

Ingredients

50ml Abstinence Cape Fynbos

Fever-Tree tonic water

Lemon peel

Fresh berries

Method:

Pour the Abstinence over ice blocks, top with tonic water (we recommend Fever Tree) and garnish with lemon peel and a few berries.