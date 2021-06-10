Lifestyle
10 Jun 2021
5 gin cocktail recipes to stir this World Gin Day

Stir things up with these gin cocktails to mark the day and future events.

Gin cocktail. Picture: Supplied

Friday 12 June is the perfect excuse to have a gin and tonic to celebrate World Gin Day.

This special day marks the celebration a delicious spirit.

Locally the gin craze has exceeded many expectations, with many local craft gins taking full advantage of an eager market willing to support local and buy gin.

Courtesy of Truman & Orange, they have provided the best and favourite gin cocktails to make, including a non-alcoholic option.

So raise a few glasses, take out your shakers, strainers and even your citrus juicer to make these quick and easy gin cocktails.

Pomplemo Gimlet

Pompelmo gimlet. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

  • 50ml Ginato Pompelmo
  • 5ml Pink Grapefruit Juice
  • 5ml Lemon Juice
  • 5ml Sugar Syrup
  • 5ml Lime Cordial

How to

  1. Add ice to rocks glass with all ingredients
  2. Stir and garnish with pink grapefruit wedge

Seedlip Garden Booch (non-alcoholic)

Seedlip Garden Booch. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

  • 50 ml Seedlip Garden
  • Ice chunks or cubes
  • Passionfruit kombucha
  • Mint leaves

Pour Seedlip over ice and top up with kombucha and garnish with mint.

Aviation Rasberry Fizz

Ingredients

  • 50ml Aviation Gin
  • 25ml raspberry shrub
  • 15ml beetroot juice
  • 20ml lemon juice
  • 20ml egg white
  • Top with Fever-Tree tonic

Method: Hard dry-shake, wet-shake and strai

Brooklyn Bees Knees

Brooklyn Gin Bee’s Knees. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

  • 50ml Brooklyn Gin
  • 20ml Lemon Juice
  • 20ml Honey Syrup
  • Shake gin, lemon juice and honey syrup with ice and serve in a rocks glass with a slice of lemon

Cape Fynbos Creation

Ingredients 

  • 50ml Abstinence Cape Fynbos
  • Fever-Tree tonic water
  • Lemon peel
  • Fresh berries

Method:

Pour the Abstinence over ice blocks, top with tonic water (we recommend Fever Tree) and garnish with lemon peel and a few berries.

