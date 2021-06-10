Recipe of the day: try this yummy apricot chicken dish

This succulent and juicy apricot chicken dish is a family favourite, and delivers full and rich flavours every single time. This chicken dish is made with couscous as the complimentary starch, but can be enjoyed with any yummy starch of your choice.
Apricot chicken recipe:
Ingredients
-
1/2 cup plain flour
-
8 Rainbow Chicken Thigh or Drumsticks, trimmed
-
2 tablespoons olive oil
-
1 large brown onion, cut into thin wedges
-
2 garlic cloves, crushed
-
1 tablespoon Moroccan seasoning blend
-
405ml can apricot nectar
-
1/2 cup dried apricots
-
1 cup couscous
-
1 cup boiling water
-
1/3 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
Instructions
- Place flour in a shallow dish. Season with salt and pepper. Toss the chicken pieces in the flour, shaking off any excess flour.
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large, deep heavy-based frying pan over medium heat. Cook chicken, in batches, for 2 to 3 minutes each side or until golden, adding extra oil if needed. Transfer to a plate. Set aside.
- Heat remaining oil in pan. Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until tender. Sprinkle seasoning over onion and stir well to combine. Stir in nectar. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Return chicken to pan. Cover. Cook for 20 minutes.
- Add apricots to pan, pushing into the sauce. Cook, uncovered, for a further 20 to 25 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and sauce has thickened.
- Meanwhile, place couscous in a heatproof bowl. Pour over boiling water. Cover. Stand for 5 minutes or until water is absorbed. Stir with a fork to separate grains. Spoon couscous onto plates. Top with the apricot chicken and sauce. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve. (In the case that you prefer pairing the chicken and apricot dish with a different starch, then you would prepare your preferred starch, dish onto plates, and top with the apricot chicken and sauce).