Recipe of the day: try this yummy apricot chicken dish

Lerato Maimela

Enjoy this succulent and flavourful apricot chicken dish with couscous, pasta, rice, dumpling or any other desired starch dish

This succulent and juicy apricot chicken dish is a family favourite, and delivers full and rich flavours every single time. This chicken dish is made with couscous as the complimentary starch, but can be enjoyed with any yummy starch of your choice.

Apricot chicken recipe:

Ingredients

1/2 cup plain flour

8 Rainbow Chicken Thigh or Drumsticks, trimmed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large brown onion, cut into thin wedges

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tablespoon Moroccan seasoning blend

405ml can apricot nectar

1/2 cup dried apricots

1 cup couscous

1 cup boiling water

1/3 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Instructions