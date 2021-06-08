Recipe of the day: Quick chicken mushroom pie

Citizen reporter

Ten easy steps for this chicken mushroom pie.

Get out your favourite pie dish, warm up the oven and get ready to make a quick, easy chicken mushroom pie that won’t take up your day. What makes it quick is the puff pastry as a crust rather than the traditional shortcrust.

Chicken and mushroom pie filling

Difficulty: 5/10

Serves: 4

Hands-on Time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

3 boneless and skinless chicken breasts, cubed

150g of button mushrooms, quartered

1 small onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

50g of butter

2 tbsp. of plain flour, plus more for dusting

300ml of milk

200ml of chicken stock

200g peeled baby carrots

100g leek stems cut into quarters

100g green beans

20g microgreens

White pepper to season, freshly ground

2 tbsp of chives, chopped

2 tbsp of parsley, chopped

60g grated cheese

1 egg, beaten

2 tbsp of olive oil

Salt to season

Method