Baking can take a large amount of your time, that is why easy mixes were created. However, if you looking to do something different for those easy mix muffins, cakes and scones these recipes will surely get you creative.

Sweet Dough Vetkoek

Ingredients:

500 g SASKO Sweet Dough Bake Mix

10g instant dry yeast

350 ml Lukewarm water

Vegetable oil

Method:

Mix bake mix and yeast in a large mixing bowl by hand. Add the lukewarm water and make a dough. Close the dough with cling wrap and allow it to rise for approximately 1 hour. Roll into a small round shape or preferred size. Once the oil has heated, place vetkoek in oil and fry until golden brown.

Red Velvet Cake Pop

Ingredients:

1 x SASKO Red Velvet Baked Cake

(see recipe as per above) 200 g White cooking chocolate

Cake Pop sticks

75 g Butter / Margarine

1⁄2 tsp Vanilla essence

150 g Icing sugar

Method:

Add 1 x 18 cm layer cake to a large bowl and crumble until it resembles fine

crumbs. For the buttercream: Soften butter and add the icing sugar and vanilla essence.

Mix well until all is blended. Add in buttercream a little at a time until the cake is moist, still slightly crumbly

and can hold a ball shape. Roll into balls. Melt at least 3 blocks of white cooking chocolate in the microwave. Dip the tip of the cake pop sticks into white chocolate and insert them into cake balls. Freeze for 20 minutes. Melt the remaining chocolate in a microwave-proof bowl. Carefully dip the cake balls into the chocolate until covered. Swirl and tap gently to let the excess chocolate drip off. Decorate with sprinkles while the chocolate is still soft.

Red velvet cupcakes

Ingredients:

500 g SASKO Red Velvet Bake Mix

2 Extra large eggs

90 ml Milk

80 ml Water

160 ml Vegetable oil

Method: