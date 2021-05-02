Easy poach egg breakfast in a pan

Add something different to your egg recipes. Poached egg dishes can become boring, but the options of plenty of add-ons, this shouldn’t be the case. A poached egg is as easy as putting them in water and a great tip adding some vinegar.
Poached egg on Roast Tomato Salad
Serves 6
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 Minutes
ALSO READ: Three easy Mother’s Day breakfast in bed ideas
Ingredients:
- Day-old French loaf, ciabatta bread or sourdough loaf, roughly ½ loaf
- Approximately 600g cocktail tomatoes, halved
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 6 tablespoons (90ml) olive oil
- 4 tablespoons (60ml) red wine vinegar
- 4 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 tablespoons capers, rinsed and roughly chopped (optional)
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 6 large fresh eggs
- 10g fresh basil leaves, chopped
- Handful baby spinach leaves or micro salad greens to serve
- Parmesan shavings to garnish
- Basil pesto to drizzle on eggs (optional)
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Tear the bread into chunky pieces, drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil, sprinkle with a few pinches of salt and a grinding of black pepper and toss with the tomatoes.
- Place the bread and tomatoes onto a baking tray, and drizzle over the remaining 4 tablespoons of olive oil. Bake for 35 minutes until the bread is golden.
- For the dressing: whisk the vinegar, garlic, capers, and lemon juice together.
- In a large bowl, toss the roast tomatoes and bread with the dressing mixture.
- Poach the eggs to your liking.
- To serve: Arrange the spinach leaves or microgreens on a platter, scatter the basil leaves on top, layer with the roast tomatoes and croutons, top with poached eggs, and drizzle with pesto.
- Scatter parmesan shavings and serve straight away while warm.
Tip: When poaching eggs add a tablespoon of white vinegar to the boiling water. Eggs love vinegar, as it helps to bind the protein in the egg. The same applies to boiled eggs, adding a teaspoon of vinegar to the water prevents the shells from cracking.