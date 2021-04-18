Savoury dishes done two ways for dessert and main

Citizen reporter

Diversify your eating and dietary needs with this range of delicious, nutritious and easy-to-make plant-based recipes. The recipes aren’t too much over the budget and replacement are more than acceptable.

An Asian fusion inspiration with ramen noodles and the expected spice mix of ginger, chili and coriander make the first ramen recipe packed with flavour. And the next is a different savoury option, great as a snack or as a savoury dessert – tomato, basil and celery popsicles.

Mushroom and Pumpkin Leaf Ramen

Ingredients

2 litres water

1 packet Knorr Brown Onion Soup

1 small fresh ginger root finely grated

30 g mixed exotic mushrooms

olive oil for frying

400 g plain instant noodles

4 cups pumpkin leaves thinly sliced

fresh coriander to garnish

fresh chilli to garnish

Method

Saute the mushrooms in a little olive oil for 5 minutes or until golden.

Mix ¼ cup of water to the KNORR Brown Onion Soup to make a smooth paste, add the rest of the water.

Add the onion soup mix to the sauteed mushrooms and bring to the boil.

Add the noodles, pumpkin leaves (mekopu) and ginger to the broth and cook for 5 minutes or until the noodles are just tender.

Serve the noodles in bowls, topped with the pumpkin leaves (mekopu) and broth.

Garnish with coriander and chilli.

Tomato, Basil and Celery Popsicles

Ingredients

500ml tomato juice

5ml lemon juice

40ml Knorr Roasted Tomato & Basil Soup

6 basil leaves

2 celery sticks, roughly chopped

5ml Worcestershire sauce

7½ ml Tabasco

Pinch of sea salt

Pinch of black pepper

Method

Put all the ingredients in a blender and blitz roughly so it is still chunky. Leave to sit in the fridge for at least 2 hours.

Strain the mixture, discard the bits and season to taste.

Pour into popsicle moulds with sticks.

Place in the freezer and leave overnight until completely frozen.

Serve as a summer snack.