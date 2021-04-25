Creamy bacon mushroom penne recipe

Citizen reporter

You wont miss a cricket game or any sports game for that matter while making this quick creamy mushroom penne pasta recipe.

One of the best and simplest ways to cook a delicious supper or dinner is pasta. The versatile Italian dough, dried or fresh can be used in many dishes, recipes and for family favourites.

Italian dishes have become global staples in many homes, from spaghetti Bolognese, alfredo pasta, lasagna and pesto pastas.

The great thing about this recipes the pasta can be change to your preference. If you not a fan of spaghetti, there is penne, macaroni, fusilli, linguine, fettuccine and plenty more.

Capsicum Culinary Studio student Kyle Marshall’s favourite go-to recipe for a really easy, simple but totally delicious meal is his bacon and mushroom penne. The personal chef does all the shopping, the prep and goes to the client’s house and serve a fine dining meal in the comfort of their home in his business your_ownchef. The cricket fan adds that the recipe can be made to enjoy during a cricket game.

Kyle Marshall’s bacon and mushroom penne

Ingredients

400g cooked penne

½ red onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic (made into a paste)

250g mushroom, roughly chopped

250ml cream

100ml white wine

150g bacon, diced

50g grated parmesan

Handful of chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

Method:

Bring a pan up to high heat and add the chopped bacon. Allow the fat to render and the bacon to brown slightly. Next add the onions and garlic and sauté until golden.

Once golden, add the mushrooms and cook until most of the moisture is out.

Deglaze the pan with the white wine and cook until the wine has completely evaporated.

Turn the heat down to medium and add the cream.

Bring the cream up to a slight rumble and then add the cooked pasta and fold it in.

Add the parmesan and chopped parsley and fold in evenly.

Plate and enjoy.