Desserts good for you- will help with weight loss

If you are on a weight loss journey, watching your cholesterol levels or diabetic, these dessert recipes will help satisfy that sweet tooth.

Desserts are notorious for their high calories, high levels of sugar and decadence.

The sweet treat can be avoidable if you add healthy alternatives.

MANGO, TURMERIC & GINGER POPSICLES

Makes: 8

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Freezing time: 12 Hours

Ingredients:

• 2 mangoes, peeled and chopped

• 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

• ½ teaspoon ground turmeric

• ½ cup orange juice.

Method:

1. Blend all the ingredients together until smooth.

2. Pour into popsicle moulds and freeze overnight

MANGO, LIME & LEMON GRASS POPSICLES

Makes: 8

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Freezing time: 12 Hours

Ingredients:

• 2 mangoes, peeled and chopped

• 1 cup water

• ½ cup white sugar

• Juice and zest of 2 limes

• 2 sticks lemongrass, chopped

Method:

1. Make a simple syrup by placing the water, sugar, lime juice, zest and lemon grass in a small saucepan, and bring to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes until reduced by ⅓. Strain and cool.

2. Blend the mango with the sugar syrup. Pour into moulds and freeze.

MANGO, MINT & COCONUT POPSICLE

Makes: 8

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Freezing time: 12 Hours

Ingredients

• 2 mangoes, peeled and chopped

• 4 – 5 sprigs fresh mint leaves

• ½ cup (125ml) lite coconut milk

Method:

1. Blend all the ingredients together until smooth.

2. Pour into popsicle moulds and freeze overnight.

NO CHURN MANGO “NICE-CREAM” (DAIRY FREE)

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Freezing time: 12 hours

Ingredients:

• 3 large mangoes, peeled and cut into chunks

• 3 large bananas, very ripe, peeled and frozen in advance

Method:

1. Make the nice-cream one day before you plan to serve it.

2. Combine the ingredients in a food processor and whizz until smooth. Spoon into a zip lock bag and lay flat and squeeze as much air out as possible. Freeze overnight. The next day remove from the freezer bag, and whizz in the food processor until all the chunks are broken up (it will look like soft serve).

3. Place in a freezer container and freeze again until serving.

