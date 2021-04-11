Chocolate decadence: Giant chocolate chip cookie pudding

For a quick cheat chocolate pudding with the sauce, this Nestle recipe is a cookie instead of the cake. Whether you want to do this recipe in a cup or baking dish it will be done in no time.
Giant Chocolate Cookie Pudding
Serves 10
Prep 30 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Ingredients
160g butter, at room temperature
150g demerara sugar
1 egg
125ml NESTLÉ KLIM
60 ml NESTLÉ COCOA POWDER
15ml vanilla essence
250g cake flour, sifted
5ml bicarbonate of soda
½ tsp of salt
NESTLÉ Smarties, Easter eggs and add chocolate chips to decorate
Vanilla ice cream, to serve and chocolate sauce
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 25cm round baking dish or pan.
2. Place the butter and sugar in a large bowl and beat until fluffy, then add the egg, ideal milk and vanilla and beat to combine.
3. Add cake flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt and mix together with a spatula. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and smooth the top. Stud the top with smarties.
4. Bake in the preheated oven, about 15 – 20 minutes until cooked on the outside but soft inside. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.
Chocolate Sauce
Makes – 2 cups
Prep – 3 mins
Cooking – 2 mins
Ingredients
60 ml NESTLÉ COCOA POWDER
30 ml NESTLÉ KLIM MILK
125 ml castor sugar
5 ml fine salt
250 ml warm water
15 ml vanilla essence
Method
1. In a cold saucepan, sift together the NESTLÉ COCOA POWDER, NESTLÉ KLIM MILK, salt and sugar until all lumps are removed. Gradually whisk in warm water and bring to a boil on a stove top, over medium heat.
2. Reduce to a simmer; stirring constantly to avoid burning at the bottom. Simmer for about 1 – 2 minutes and then remove from heat. Let cool and then add vanilla essence.
3. To completely cool down, Pour into a glass jar and refrigerate until needed. Enjoy!
Cooks Tip – The chocolate sauce will be very thin when it finishes reducing, but it will thicken quite a bit as it cools.
