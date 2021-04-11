Chocolate decadence: Giant chocolate chip cookie pudding

Nothing is more decadent that chocolate pudding, but this dessert is made as a cookie pudding with chocolate sauce.

For a quick cheat chocolate pudding with the sauce, this Nestle recipe is a cookie instead of the cake. Whether you want to do this recipe in a cup or baking dish it will be done in no time.

Giant Chocolate Cookie Pudding

Serves 10

Prep 30 mins

Cooking Time 30 mins

Ingredients

160g butter, at room temperature

150g demerara sugar

1 egg

125ml NESTLÉ KLIM

60 ml NESTLÉ COCOA POWDER

15ml vanilla essence

250g cake flour, sifted

5ml bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp of salt

NESTLÉ Smarties, Easter eggs and add chocolate chips to decorate

Vanilla ice cream, to serve and chocolate sauce

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 25cm round baking dish or pan.

2. Place the butter and sugar in a large bowl and beat until fluffy, then add the egg, ideal milk and vanilla and beat to combine.

3. Add cake flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt and mix together with a spatula. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and smooth the top. Stud the top with smarties.

4. Bake in the preheated oven, about 15 – 20 minutes until cooked on the outside but soft inside. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Sauce

Makes – 2 cups

Prep – 3 mins

Cooking – 2 mins

Ingredients

60 ml NESTLÉ COCOA POWDER

30 ml NESTLÉ KLIM MILK

125 ml castor sugar

5 ml fine salt

250 ml warm water

15 ml vanilla essence

Method

1. In a cold saucepan, sift together the NESTLÉ COCOA POWDER, NESTLÉ KLIM MILK, salt and sugar until all lumps are removed. Gradually whisk in warm water and bring to a boil on a stove top, over medium heat.

2. Reduce to a simmer; stirring constantly to avoid burning at the bottom. Simmer for about 1 – 2 minutes and then remove from heat. Let cool and then add vanilla essence.

3. To completely cool down, Pour into a glass jar and refrigerate until needed. Enjoy!

Cooks Tip – The chocolate sauce will be very thin when it finishes reducing, but it will thicken quite a bit as it cools.

By: Citizen reporter