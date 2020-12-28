Say hello to 2021 in style with these recipes

To make hosting an event much easier, these recipes will be great for your special occasion for introducing the new year.

Avocado and Smoked Salmon Sushi recipe

Ingredients

2 avocados

225g sushi rice, rinsed in cold water

2 tbsp. rice wine

5 sheets nori sushi seaweed

200g smoked salmon, cut into strips

5 spring onions, shredded

ginger pickle and soy sauce, to serve

How to

Place the rice in a large pan and cover with 500ml water and bring to the boil. Simmer for 25 minutes or until the water has been absorbed. Remove from the heat, cover and leave for 10 minutes.

Add the rice wine and mix. Leave to cool.

To assemble, take a Japanese bamboo mat and top with a sheet of seaweed. Dampen your fingers and spread the rice over three-quarters of the seaweed, pushing the rice to the edges of the sheets. The layer of rice should be about 1/2 cm thick. Leave the quarter further away from you clear.

Peel and stone the avocados. Cut into strips and toss in the lime juice.

Put the avocado slices on top of the rice, add the smoked salmon and top with the spring onion.

Fold the mat over, tucking the end of the nori to start rolling. Roll, lifting the mat as you go. Remove the mat; wrap the roll in cling film until ready to serve. To serve, dampen a knife and cut into 6-8 pieces. Serve with pickled ginger and soy sauce.

Smoked Salmon and Caviar Canapés Recipes

Ingredients

1 packet of wholewheat melba toast

110g smoked salmon

50g caviar (Black is ideal, but red is nice as well

4 heaped tablespoons cream cheese

A squeeze of fresh lemon

2g chives, finely sliced

Salt to taste

Fresh dill sprigs for garnish

Extra virgin olive oil

How to:



In a small bowl, blend the cream cheese until smooth. Add lemon juice, chives and salt to taste, and mix well until well combined.

Roll the smoked salmon lengthwise and slice into 2½cm rolls. Arrange the toasts on a serving plate and carefully distribute the cheese blend onto each toast.

Place a roll of the smoked salmon on top of the cheese, then gently spoon the caviar around the salmon. Garnish with fresh dill and a very light drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

