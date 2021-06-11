Recipe of the day: Braised lamb shanks in a rich tomato ragout

Citizen reporter

Enjoy the delicious flavours of herb lamb shanks and a rich tomato sauce.

Lamb shanks are a delectable recipe to make when you have the extra time. Its speciality is how much flavour you can add to the meat, sauce and the extra flavour from braising the meat.

This recipe will have you in MasterChef mode but with pantry shortcuts. Inspired by an Italian style sauce, the tomato ragout, a highly seasoned dish of small pieces of meat stewed with vegetables. Traditionally done with duck in red wine, this recipe is French cut lam shanks which you can ask your butcher to do.

Braised lamb shanks in a rich tomato ragout

Ingredients

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

60ml (¼ cup) cake flour

5ml (1 tsp) dried chilli flakes

4 smallish lamb shanks, French-trimmed (ask your butcher)

30ml (2 tbsp) olive/avocado oil

2 sticks celery, cut into 1cm chunks

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, bruised and roughly sliced

5ml (1 tsp) coriander seeds, crushed

250ml (1 cup) red wine

15ml (1 tbsp) fresh thyme leaves

15ml (1 tbsp) fresh rosemary leaves, chopped

15ml (1 tbsp) fresh flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

2 x 410g tins whole peeled tomatoes

250ml (1 cup) baby carrots, peeled and halved

Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C. Season the flour well and mix with the chilli flakes. Dip the lamb shanks in the seasoned flour, coat well and shake off the excess. Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based pan and brown the shanks all over. Add the celery, onion, garlic and coriander and brown lightly. Add the wine, herbs and tomatoes and stir well. Transfer the lamb to a casserole dish and pour over the rest of the pan contents. Cover with foil and roast for about 2 hours. Remove the foil, stir in the carrots and roast uncovered for another 20 minutes. Keep an eye on it and add water periodically if the sauce is getting too dry. Serve hot with polenta or mash.

