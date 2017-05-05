Recipe: Tipiak Mexican soup with gourmand quinoa

Preparation: 45 min.

Cooking time: 90 min.

Ingredients

* 100g of Tipiak Organic Gourmand Quinoa.

* 450g of canned sweet corn.

* 30g of butter.

* 2 diced red peppers.

* 1 thinly sliced onion.

* 4 knife points of hot pepper powder.

* 1 tablespoon of maize flour (or wheat flour).

* 750 ml of vegetables broth.

Preparation

* Heat some butter, brown the corn, peppers and the onion.

* Cook for 10 minutes on a low heat and cover. Stir from time to time.

* Spread the flour on it, stir for 1 minute then add the broth away from the

heat. Put back on the heat, bring to the boil and cook for 10 minutes.

* Remove half of the vegetables from the pan, mix the rest of the soup and

put back the vegetables you just removed.

* Add salt, pepper and hot pepper powder.

* Add 100g of Tipiak Organic Gourmand Quinoa and half of the boiling water.

Cover and cook for 15 minutes.

Serve hot