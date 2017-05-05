Recipe: Tipiak Mexican soup with gourmand quinoa

Preparation: 45 min.
Cooking time: 90 min.
Ingredients
* 100g of Tipiak Organic Gourmand Quinoa.
* 450g of canned sweet corn.
* 30g of butter.
* 2 diced red peppers.
* 1 thinly sliced onion.
* 4 knife points of hot pepper powder.
* 1 tablespoon of maize flour (or wheat flour).
* 750 ml of vegetables broth.
Preparation
* Heat some butter, brown the corn, peppers and the onion.
* Cook for 10 minutes on a low heat and cover. Stir from time to time.
* Spread the flour on it, stir for 1 minute then add the broth away from the
heat. Put back on the heat, bring to the boil and cook for 10 minutes.
* Remove half of the vegetables from the pan, mix the rest of the soup and
put back the vegetables you just removed.
* Add salt, pepper and hot pepper powder.
* Add 100g of Tipiak Organic Gourmand Quinoa and half of the boiling water.
Cover and cook for 15 minutes.
Serve hot