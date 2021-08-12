Flying Dish kitchen: Kotas and wings straight to your door

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Dark kitchens, delivery-only restaurants are proving to be necessary for many business models in the food and alcohol industry, and Flying Fish has partnered with UberEats to launch Flying Dish kitchen, a new concept.

Launched on 6 August, the “restaurant” is inspired by South African pallets. Think kotas, wings and bunny chows. Chef Neo Nontso is responsible for bringing this street food menu to life.

Located in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, Flying Dish plans to have another dark kitchen in Cape Town.

The flavoured beer brand is on a campaign to get people to enjoy alcohol on a full stomach. Flying Fish wants to be part of the shift in societal norms and behaviours to reduce the harmful use of alcohol.

Citing research done by Tegwyn Hughes at Queen’s University, the science of eating before alcohol consumption is clear.

“The fat in food sticks to the stomach’s lining for an extended period while drinking, slowing the process of the alcohol flow into the bloodstream, therefore extending the amount of time a person is sober and enjoy themselves to the fullest,” she found.

On empty stomachs, we devoured five options from the menu.

Flying Dish menu

Starting with the vegan choices, meatless wings and vegan tacos, it should be said the texture of non-vegan alternatives is not for everybody.

But the Mexican tacos, with spicy black bean mole, cheese, spinach, guacamole and beetroot hummus was very satisfying. Seasoned well, the taco held its shape with more than enough guacamole oozing out.

Next up was the vegan wings, made in spicy soy wings in vegetable stock with a crumb exterior. If you’re looking for a chicken texture in these wings, it won’t be the case.

Flying Dish kitchen. ‘Neo’s Flying Kota’. Picture: Supplied

Flying Dish kitchen. Double cheeseburger. Picture: Supplied

Flying Dish kitchen. Meatless wings. Picture: Screengrab, supplied

Well, I may have enjoyed the wings but Kaunda Selisho says it wasn’t for her liking. She did, however, enjoy the traditional options of the kota and double cheese beef burger.

With building your own kota, the extras depend on what you prefer. Ours included a fried egg, atchar, Russian, crumbed chicken, chilli and avocado.

“The double patty beef burger was everything a burger should be; juicy, fresh and filling. The kota was a slight deviation from the original, however, it did not disappoint. One thing to note about the dark kitchen portion sizes – if you don’t have a big appetite, the portion sizes are perfect for sharing,” she says.

Order via Uber Eats and look for the Flying Dish kitchen