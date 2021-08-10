What you need to know about Joburg’s latest restaurant Zioux

Citizen reporter

A new luxury restaurant is on the horizon for the Marble Group called Zioux (pronounced zoo) in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Much buzz has been created as it is set to push the boundaries of luxury when it opens its stained-glass doors.

The creators, top celebrity chef David Higgs and Gary Kyriacou, founder of The Marble Group are describing it as a playground for the adventurous.

Kyriacou said in a statement: “The world has changed, but people still love to go out and have fun. We see people are looking to escape when they’re out – Zioux will be that place for them to let go.”

In a weird and interesting promotional video, the slogan of the restaurant is “break free”.

Watch

Zioux will be located next to Saint restaurant and be about 400m² space. It is a merger of a bar and a restaurant. It will include a luxurious lounge where guests can indulge in champagne, cocktails and a menu featuring an extravagant selection of dishes designed to be shared such as tapas.

Interior designer Irene Kyriacou explains the space will be custom made and “intricate to create an air of comfort and timelessness in the inside-outside space”.

ALSO READ: Best restaurants in the world, according to reviewers

The centrepiece of Zioux will be it’s onyx marble back-lit bar with booth seating and a VIP area. Equipped with one of the best VOID systems in the world.

The wine cellar will be handled by Wikus Human, head sommelier of the group. He is set to work closely with a number of premium alcohol brands to develop “14 bespoke cocktails”. Even the ice is top-notch – two ice machines have been imported from Japan, “to produce perfectly condensed, clear ice cubes”, the statement read.

Marble is considered one of the best restaurants in the country, serving up wood-fired grill dishes with a South African flare. They are opening up their own pantry sometime in October.

The pantry will be a speciality grocery store offering consumers curated grocery items, including quality fresh produce, ready-to-go meals, bakery items, flowers, wine and everyday essentials along with a bespoke retail selection. They are developing an app for local deliveries.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele