R6,000 tips: How you can do your bit to help SA waiters during lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenging time for many people all across the world, and with countries constantly going in and out off harsh lockdowns, waiters have found themselves out of jobs for weeks and sometimes months.

Simply Asia South Africa took to their social media page recently to post an “appreciation post” to a loyal customer who paid a huge tip to to each staff member of their Durbanville branch.

“Our Durbanville store was in for a big surprise and treat when one of our loyal customers left a R500 tip for each staff member on duty. A total of R6,000. We are grateful for the generous contribution made to the store and staff during these difficult times,” said the appreciation post on Twitter.

Speaking to Good Things Guy, the group general manager of Simply Asia, Enzo Cocca, said that the thing that made this generous gesture even more amazing was that the loyal family which made the enormous contribution wanted to remain anonymous.

However, Simply Asia seems to not be the only restaurant which has experienced the trend and generosity of the R6,000 tips.

A few days before, a coffee shop in Fourways, Johannesburg, was gifted R6,700 by Xpertek Company on a bill that was for two coffees.

When speaking to Good Things Guy, an Xpertek company representative said that he made the generous contribution to the coffee shop to spread some hope for Mandela Day, and to help keep the doors of the coffee shop open during these trying times.

“At a time when our country really needs it, we decided to spread some hope for Mandela day and also tried to create something that others could get involved in. When it came to settling the bill, he decided to add an extra R6,700. We hope that this can help them keep the doors open and spread some hope within the community,” said the representative.

These good deeds started a movement which lead to another bill with a R6,000 tip being paid to Angelo’s Pizza in Randpark Ridge.

Later another tip was paid to Nosh Factory Café in Laser Park, and then to il’Gusto and Cappello’s in Boksburg.