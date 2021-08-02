TASTE TEST: New instant coffees on the market

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The rich aroma of arabica coffee beans might be dwindling in homes across the globe. The predicted coffee shortage should worry us all but we can shop for alternatives, like instant coffees and even going the vegan route.

Reports have suggested that arabica coffee bean interest has doubled in the past 20 years and coffee regions across the world cant keep up with the global demand.

With the risk of frost and high temperatures in southern Brazil, the coffee and cane areas of Parana are vulnerable to weather changes, MyBroadband reports. This means Brazil’s arabica crops move between a high-yielding crop and a low one each year.

The recent frost doesn’t look good for supply in the coming year, as the nation accounts for nearly half of the global supplies.

With a possible global coffee shortage, instant ranges in coffee have massively improved over the years and are a much more affordable choice.

The Citizen‘s lifestyle team tried different instant coffee brands.

Watch our test taste

Nescafe Gold, Vegan Lattes:

Curated using the highest quality arabica and robusta coffee beans, the lattes are made to be smooth and creamy drinks. Coming in three variants, each with its distinct flavour: coconut latte, almond latte and oat latte.

The one-cup sachets are easy to prepare by simply adding hot water, stirring and enjoying.

They are also health-conscious for consumers who prefer plant-based diets and want to enjoy a cup of coffee without compromising their lifestyles.

It has also provided a solution for lactose-intolerant consumers.

Nondumisio Phenyane from Vegan Attempts says vegan lattes are a great option.

“Those who love coffee and are vegan would have a challenge in the instant coffee market because they can’t enjoy an instant latte because it is not vegan. So it is good to have a vegan option.”

Nutritional fitness coach Daniella Lagerway adds that coffee has many benefits and says the latest research shows this.

“Coffee is filled with antioxidants, that is great for health. It has vitamin D and it lowers risk of type 2 diabetes. It is good to incorporate in your diet”.

Woolworths goodies

These instant lattes are sweetened but balanced to not compromise the flavour of the coffee.

The extra Woolies goodies come in handy during that coffee break. The added flavour of the traditional rusk is their new caramel chip rusks, with tons of options such as their pecan fudge shortbread and coconut dippers.

Where to buy: Click here

Jacobs Mocha and Douwe Egberts

Douwe Egberts is hoping to give coffee lovers a new experience with their Pure Indulgence range. From gold, Expresso and Mocha Kenya Style coffee beans, the coffee is freeze dried.

The coffee is first cooked down to create an extract and then this extract is chilled into a coffee “slushie”. This mixture is then further chilled on a belt, drum or tray until slabs of coffee ice are formed, broken down into granules that produce instant coffee.

Douwe Egberts and Jacobs Mocha are widely available in many supermarkets.

Pro tip: To make the best latte, don’t use boiling water. Rather use hot or lukewarm water and stir after 20 seconds. The sachets can also be used for overnight oats to make a good breakfast.