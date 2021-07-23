Healthy winter warmers to help you weather the cold front

Sponsored / Mugg & Bean

Cold weather calls for comfort food, and Mugg & Bean's menu has just what you need to get through the icy weekend ahead.

There’s good news and there’s bad news. Let’s start with the bad news. Gauteng and the Western Cape are in the firm grip of a cold front. If history has taught you anything, you already know what to expect: Gusty wind, overcast skies, freezing temperatures, and even, maybe a bit of rain or snow.

ALSO READ: Joburg residents to feel cold snap for ‘next few days’

Now for the good news. Three-bar heaters, fleece blankets, and thick layers of warm clothing aren’t the only way to weather the cold front. There’s a Mugg & Bean near you, so staying warm is as simple as ordering one (or two) of your favourite winter warmers. Whether you feel like basking in the ambience that comes with a sit-down experience or would rather just grab something healthy to enjoy at home, there’s a warm meal worth enjoying at your local Mugg & Bean. And rest assured that all the necessary health precautions are taken to keep you safe.

Roasted cauliflower soup

This one’s an obvious choice. When cold weather creeps in, a warm bowl of soup is usually the first winter warmer that comes to mind. When it comes to keeping the cold, as well as hunger, at bay, you’d be hard-pressed to find a meal better than this one. If the thought of roasted cauliflower topped with dukkah and served with a buttered, toasted bagel doesn’t make your mouth water, it’s probably because you haven’t had the pleasure of digging into this meal. Swap the bagel for toasted wholewheat or rye bread for a healthier option that earns you Discovery Vitality points.

Smoked trout open sandwich

Cold weather calls for comfort food. But comfort doesn’t have to mean high-fat or high-calorie. Sometimes, a lunchtime filler that can be prepared in a flash is just as satisfying as a greasy meal. Give the French fries a break and opt for something healthier instead. Grab a smoked trout open sandwich with cucumber ribbons, cream cheese, fresh chives, red onion, lemon zest and black pepper. Enjoy it with lightly buttered wholewheat or rye toast.

Avo on toast

Toasted sandwiches are a no-brainer in winter. Almost everyone has had the pleasure of biting into the crunchy goodness of a toasted sandwich on an arctic winter day. And if you’re part of the tiny group of people who’ve never treated themselves to a toasted sandwich on a freezing day, start with something simple yet filling. If you thought Mugg & Bean’s avo on toast was just a smear of avocado on a slightly burnt slice of bread, think again. It’s more along the lines of cucumber, baby spinach, lemon zest & sesame seeds on lightly buttered wholewheat or rye toast. Simple never tasted so good.

There’s even more good news for Discovery Vitality members. You can scan your receipt and get up to 25% back on the healthy dining options listed above. It’s just one of the many ways Mugg & Bean shares its generosity with its customers. So, what are you waiting for? Order a healthy winter warmer from Mugg & Bean to get more than a warm meal.