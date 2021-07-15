Five alternative places to order groceries online

Sandisiwe Mbhele

These alternative places offer the option to order groceries online so you can skip the long queues as panic buying hits KZN and Gauteng.

As a result of looting and riots in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of the country, many people are turning to ordering groceries online.

The unrest has left citizens unable to access basic goods in the two provinces and people have started to panic buy, queuing up in retail shops that have reopened.

Pictures of empty shelves have flooded social media, as people flock to these stores and petrol stations for essential goods.

Opposition political parties have warned that the next “crisis” is the shortage of food, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

Five places to groceries online

Yebo Fresh

This store specifically specialises in food deliveries in and around townships and informal settlements around Gauteng. Yebo Fresh offers monthly specials of staples such as maize meal, cooking oil, rice and flour, including fresh vegetables and fruits.

The business delivery areas include Thokoza, Vosloorus, Katlehong and Cape Town. A minimum order of R500 is required to qualify for free delivery. Click here to find out more.

Mr D food delivery

The app allows grocery items to be delivered to you. Some of the big fuel chains such as some BP and Engen garages have Pick n Pay Express or Woolworths instore where you can order your grocery items. However, some products have a maximum purchase.

Foods such as cereals, spreads, sauces and milk, only five per customer.

There is a collect and delivery option on the app, at a location near you.

Good Source SA

Located in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal, the store was closed for a few days due to the violent protests.

However, they are operating once again, with available products such as beans, flours, bread including personal care items.

They pride themselves on plastic-free shopping and earth-friendly products. This type of store is for conscious buyers, as some of the items offered at Good Source arent regularly available at big chain markets.

Click here to find out more

The GreenHouse Grocer

Delivered to your door, The GreenHouseGrocer offers the best organic food at reasonable prices.

Grocery items include frozen goods, vegan and vegetarian-friendly products. The online store makes freshly made farm-style bread, sourcing organic vegetables locally, aimed at actively empowering small-scale organic farmers and their communities.

Deliveries occur during the week.

Zulzi

A startup that began in 2016, the Zulzi app enables customers to get direct access to a number of grocery items through the platform.

How it works, is that your make your grocery list, and purchase items without visiting the store. Then the delivery providers, pick the delivery item from the store and ensure the transfer of goods to the customer.

