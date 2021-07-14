One less restaurant: Buns Out Rosebank closes

Sandisiwe Mbhele

From success during the pandemic by opening two new locations, Buns Out Rosebank has buckled under the pressure of Covid-19 restrictions.

The latest casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing lockdowns and trading restrictions, the Buns Out Rosebank is closing for good.

Owner Maps Maponyane says this is so he can focus on the survival of the Buns Out Linden and Norwood branches.

The media personality and businessman launched Buns Out in 2019 and it is now one of the most popular restaurants in Johannesburg and regarded as serving some of the best burgers around. The Rosebank location is closing just less than a year after it opened.

“We started on our journey in Rosebank with an eye on the future and optimism of growth and life beyond level 3 lockdown. Unfortunately, having been put back on level 4 lockdown and the restrictions that have been put in place on us with regards to the sale of alcohol has made this journey even tougher and insurmountable,” a statement released on Tuesday night read.

Announcement!!! We are closing down our Rosebank Store.

Thank you for all the support. pic.twitter.com/ZgyKFdlzfA— Buns Out Burgers (@BunsoutL) July 13, 2021

The statement said the decision was based on the survival of the Linden and Norwood branches.

Maponyane said they tried to keep going but it became too challenging.

The current conditions have just made it too challenging. We Tried. This isn't the end of the road.❤ https://t.co/MArnpJHEVh— Mr. Buns/Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Lebunza/Breadwinner (@MapsMaponyane) July 13, 2021

The success of the burger joint amid the pandemic by opening two locations last year was challenging and Maponyane and his co-founder, Tom Savage, were aware of the challenges.

When they spoke to The Citizen earlier this year, the long time friends said their success was based on mastering what they know and keeping it simple.

One of the biggest reasons they opened their new locations was to be part of the solution to the massive issue of unemployment in South Africa, Maponyane said.

“To keep the excitement and experience alive in the middle of the pandemic one of the ways was for me and Tom to do personalised deliveries. It’s definitely the time for us to connect as much as possible with our customers, to show them during this time that we are grateful for the business they have given us,” he said.

The burgers are packed with flavour and have won acclaim locally and across the globe. It won best burger joint of the year at the Luxe Restaurant Awards 2020.

