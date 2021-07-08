Guilt-free winter comfort foods to try

Citizen reporter

It's easy to binge snack during winter, but to avoid all the extra gains on the waist, try these tips.

Avoiding trying to “bounce back” for summer during winter months, just a few changes in your diet will help ease that pressure with our winter comfort guide.

There are plenty of snacks and comfort foods eaten around this period, from shepherd’s pie, soups, traditional staples such as samp and beans, mogudu, ujeqe (dumplings), lasagne, lamb on the bone soup, dessert puddings, hot chocolate and so much more.

But to avoid all the extra gains on the waist, try these tips.

Tips for a guilt-free winter

Sugar-free hot drinks

Instant flavoured hot beverages are filled with sugar and they contain a significant amount of calories. Cut back on the sugar, which as Rajnish Ohri, vice president of Whole Earth Brands, says, “can be achieved by choosing products that offer the benefit of great taste. This allows us to spend less time scrutinising our food and more time enjoying it.”

Options to look into include Canderel Xylitol, well known for offering the same taste and texture as sugar, but less kilojoules.

Cup of tea with honey and lemon. Picture: iStock

It’s both keto and teeth friendly. It’s a great alternative for sugar in baking and swap the sugary drinks for tea with honey or coffee with no sugar. With that cup of tea don’t use re-boiled water, it is a big no-no.

Re-boiling water makes tea taste flat, which is why we recommend making tea with freshly boiled water, master tea blender Jonathan Kelsey says.

Home made soups

There is nothing better than after a long day of work to eat a rich, smooth soup. However store-bought soups can be packed with added salt, cream and sugar. Make your favourite soups in bulk and freeze the leftovers for later.

Hot home made soup. Picture: iStock

Soups are enriched with nutrients and are natural remedies to aid a cold or flu.

Confectionary goods

Limiting the number of scones, brownies, rusks and biscuits with a cup of tea is difficult when you’re trying to beat the cold.

Eat chocolate instead! With dark chocolate, there have been numerous studies that have shown the many health benefits of this treat. A long term study in the US showed that flavonoids, natural substances found in plants, fruits, and vegetables, such as pears, apples, berries, onions, and plant-based drinks like tea and wine, as well as in dark chocolate reduce risks of dementia.

They have previously been linked to a wide variety of health benefits. However, previous studies which have looked at the link between nutrition and dementia have usually only looked at diet over a short period of time. Also, increase your fruit intake, which has shown to decrease the need for sugar.

Dont forget to move! Take at least 20 minutes out of your day for a brisk walk or a cardio circuit that are available online or from plenty of fitness apps.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele