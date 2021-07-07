Nine takeaway places where you can order low-calorie meals

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The healthiest choices you can make at these five fast food restaurants.

When eating out or ordering in, many of us rarely think about how many calories, trans fats and salt are in the dish.

Ordering from a restaurant is supposed to be an enjoyable experience, but if you looking for low calorie options at big chain restaurants they do exist.

Adjusted Level 4 lockdown has heightened the need for restaurants to accommodate takeaways but big franchises such as KFC, Chicken Licken and McDonald’s have been ahead of the game for decades. However, they are not celebrated for the quality of their food because their menus are far from healthy.

Their aim is fast food and easy accessibility.

But the booming market of conscious eaters has changed this. People are looking for quick but healthier meals that won’t pack the kilos.

Check out these options.

Five big chain restaurants low-calorie options:

McDonald’s

Chicken foldover:

Two juicy tender chicken patties wrapped in a flatbread together with crispy lettuce, onion, tomato and garlic mayo. Say no more, the garlic mayo can be omitted and the flatbread swapped for wrapped in lettuce.

The foldover according to its website has about 540 calories and the full meal with Coke and chips totals the calories at around 1,000.

So, do omit the fizzy drinks and fried chips and opt for water instead.

Mcdonald’s chicken foldover. Picture: McDonald’s SA

Burger King

Known for its extra large and over the top burgers, Burger King is not plant-based or healthy eating friendly. Like many fast-food eateries, it does have salad options to cater for healthy eaters.

But who goes to Burger King to order a salad?

BK Crunch chicken burger is surprisingly low in calories. Picture: Twitter @halmacdougaljr





Believe it or not, the BK Crunch chicken burger without mayonnaise is only 1490kJ and around 357 calories. You can remove the hamburger bun, as this nearly slashes a quarter of the calories.

Similar to the beef options, instead of the double cheese and patties, be smart and cut down on add-ons.

Steers

Famous for its chips, and seasoning which may be unmatched, on the burger front it packs in the flavours too. When looking for a reasonable meal, the chicken burger is one of the right picks at around 300 calories.

For side options, go on the lighter side with a side salad or small chips.

Steers Chicken Burger isn’t as high a calorie option as the beef. Picture: Steers Africa

For more nutritional information, check below:

Chicken burgers at Steers nutritional information. Picture: Screenshot, Steers Menu

KFC

Bucket chicken, dunked wings are the rave at KFC and easy for a cheat meal. During the week, though, a snack burger is the lowest-calorie offering at around 234 calories. Shockingly, the twisters and box master wraps are high in calories, averaging around 600 calories.

KFC snack burger. Picture: UberEats SA

To complete your full meal with the snack burger you can add a pack of small chips, around 200 calories, the small pops (175 calories) or even the mash gravy regular size at just 120 calories.

Debonairs

You are not going to impress your trainer or any fitness fanatic with this special treat because that’s exactly what it is, a treat. Eating one slice of pizza from a box is difficult and one of SA’s favourite pizza places Debonairs is known for its extra cheese and pizzas dripping with sauces.

Debonairs seasonal veg real deal pizza. Picture: Debonairs

The real deal is your go-to for your waistline. The nutritional values on the site are for an entire pizza with all the options, vegetarian, beef, or chicken are under 600 calories. The lowest is the seasonal veg, at 482 calories with olives, bell peppers, mushrooms and pineapple.

Chicken Licken

Chicken Sliders

Chicken Licken slider. Picture: Twitter @ChickenLickenSA

The sliders are small in size and the “chicken licky”, two sliders and small chips could get you just under 500 calories. The burgers alone are around 400 calories.

The wings are the reason for the Chicken Licken brand and just like KFC you need a sense of portion control. A thigh can set you back 165 calories and the famous hot wings 6 is 150 calories.

Not so fast

When we are able to sit in restaurants again, some of these popular places have upped their healthy food selection, making it easier to pick good healthy meals.

Doppio Zero

The great thing about this favourite Italian eatery franchise is that it has a health section for its salad and bowls. Take a look at its vegan pantry below.

Doppio Zero has a vegan section. Picture: Doppio Zero menu

Col’Cacchio

For more of an Italian experience swap your pasta options with zucchini, it cuts a lot of the carbs from traditional pasta’s and Col’Cacchio also has wheat-free and gluten options.

Simply Asia

Asian cuisine has a perception of being healthy, but this isn’t entirely true. Too much of a good thing does add up. Slow down on the spring rolls, the maki and sushi. Noodles, egg or fried rice hit less on the scales.