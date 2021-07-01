Lifestyle
Crime against pasta or genius? TikTok’s ‘pasta chips’

It was the crunchy sound of the chips that had us convinced.

TikTok pasta chips. Picture: Screenshot, Twitter

This latest food trend on TikTok is a smart solution when you run out of potatoes to make fries.

The app has continuously helped content creators showcase their innovative ideas, especially with food. The newest one has to do with pasta. Just a few months ago a feta pasta was once the rave but pasta chips now look like they are here to stay.

Already made cooked pasta is soaked in olive oil, then spiced with Italian seasoning and as much parmesan cheese as you like. Instead of dee -frying, a healthy option of an air fryer is utilised. Place the pasta in the air fryer for 10 minutes at 200°C.

The hashtag on TikTok has 35.4 million views. People have used their own preferred cheeses and seasoning.

Now we are not sure how Italians are feeling about their traditional dishes being revamped in such a way, as creatives are doing the most to get what they think is genius trending and have us talking.

Well, these pasta chips worked. It was because of the crunchy sound in the TikTok video that had us second guessing, so we actually wanted to try it out immediately.

Watch below

@louislevanti

tiktok pasta chips! ib: @kalejunkie #tiktokfood #pastachips #foodtiktok #recipesforyou

♬ cooking video – cooking

Twitter users were not the only ones thinking of purchasing an air fryer after watching this video.

Check out the best reactions:

