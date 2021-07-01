Recipe of the day: Gordon Ramsay’s sticky pork ribs recipe

Citizen reporter

Fall off the bone sticky ribs by Gordon Ramsay.

Fall off the bone sticky ribs by Gordon Ramsay are a great way to impress your family and a recipe you should keep for the weekend too, it so yum.

Stick pork ribs with smashed cucumber:

Chinese Five Spice Mix:

2 tablespoons (5g) star anise seeds

1 tablespoon (4g) ground Ceylon cinnamon (sub regular if you can’t find)

½ tablespoon (3g) fennel seed

1 teaspoon (3g) cloves, whole

½ tablespoon (4g) Sichuan peppercorn

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Quick and Easy Bobotie recipe

Sticky Ribs:

2 pound rack baby back pork ribs, silverskin removed

Kosher salt

Chinese Five Spice Powder

Olive oil

2 cups Hoisin Sauce

Toasted peanuts, chopped

1 small jalapeño or fresno chile, thinly sliced

2 scallions, white and light green parts, thinly sliced

Hoisin Sauce:

13 pitted prunes (about 80g)

1 ½ cups (300g) dark brown sugar

½ cup (125g) sriracha

½ cup (120ml) water

⅓ cup (105ml) soy sauce

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons (112g) sweet black bean sauce

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon (60g) rice vinegar

3 tablespoons (15g) Chinese Five Spice Mix (recipe above)

Tangy Smashed Cucumbers:

5 Persian cucumbers, ends trimmed

Kosher salt

1 clove garlic, grated

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 tablespoon black vinegar

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

2 teaspoons sugar

½ tsp red pepper flakes

Toasted sesame seeds

Chilli oil or chilli crisp, optional

Garlic-Scented Rice and Garlic Chips:

5 cloves of garlic

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 cup (200g) jasmine rice

1 ¼ cups water

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for sprinkling

Take a look at the video posted by Ramsay of the recipe, to die for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

F

Method

Make the Spice Mix:

Lightly toast each spice individually in a sauté pan on medium heat until each spice is fragrant and lightly golden-colored. Let the spices cool completely before adding to a spice grinder to a medium-fine consistency. Sift and return any large chunks to the spice grinder, sift again and repeat until all spices are ground. Discard any chunks that won’t break down. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month. Prepare the Ribs: Season the whole rack of ribs with generously salt and a few large pinches of Chinese Five Spice mix, and then double-wrap with heavy-duty aluminium foil and refrigerate for at least one hour, up to overnight. Ensure the ribs are well wrapped in foil so the liquid released in cooking stays in the pouch. Make the Hoisin: Place all ingredients in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and let cool before transferring to a blender and pureeing until smooth. Cook the Ribs: Preheat the oven to 275˚F (135˚C). After marinating, place the foil-wrapped ribs on a baking tray, fat side up, and bake in the centre of the oven for 2 hours, until tender. While the ribs are cooking, make the Smashed Cucumbers: Set one cucumber on a cutting board and smack it with the flat side of a knife until it cracks into long sections. Repeat with the remaining cucumbers. Once all are smashed, cut the cucumber pieces at an angle into about 1-inch pieces, so they are bite-sized. Place the cucumbers in a strainer, toss with some salt and let sit at room temperature for at least 15 minutes, up to 1 ½ hour. While cucumbers drain, combine all remaining ingredients except cucumber in a bowl and stir until sugar is dissolved. Once drained, add cucumber pieces to the bowl with the dressing and toss to combine. Season to taste, adding more vinegar or salt if necessary, and top with toasted sesame seeds and chilli oil or crisp just before serving. Make the Garlic Rice: Thinly slice 3 cloves of garlic. Heat butter in a saucepan over medium heat until melted and slightly frothy. Add the garlic slices and swirl the pan to coat. Let the slices fry up until fragrant and the edges are golden brown, about 2-3 minutes. Once fried, transfer the garlic chips to a plate lined with a paper towel and sprinkle with salt. Set aside. Grate the remaining 2 cloves of garlic on a Microplane and add to a small saucepot. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter used to fry the garlic and cook over medium heat until garlic is fragrant about 30-60 seconds. Then add the rice, water and a pinch of salt and stir to combine. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and bring to boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to a bare simmer and cook until rice is tender about 15 minutes. Remove from heat, and let sit for about 10 minutes before uncovering and fluffing with a fork. Once ribs are tender, remove them from the foil and turn the broiler on low. Use part of the leftover foil to line the baking sheet. Brush hoisin sauce liberally all over both sides of the ribs, leaving the meaty side up, and broil for a moment. Remove from the oven, brush again and broil, repeating this process a few times until the ribs are sticky and sizzling. Let rest for a few moments before slicing. Top with peanuts and jalapeños and serve alongside cucumbers and rice–with plenty of napkins.

RECIPE NOTES:

For a spicy hoisin sauce with a real kick, double the amount of sriracha and reduce water to ¼ cup (60ml).

For a more British take on the ribs, preheat the oven to 350˚F (180˚C). Season the ribs well all over with salt, followed by a generous sprinkling of Chinese five-spice mix, patting the seasoning into the meat. Heat a roasting tray on the stove with a little olive oil and sear the ribs on all sides until they are golden brown and crisp. Add 2 cups Hoisin sauce and 1 ½ cups chicken stock and bring to a boil, simmering for 1 minute. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Place the roasting dish back in the hot oven and cook for 1 hour until tender, flipping the ribs halfway through cooking. Remove from the oven and place back on the stove. Heat the marinade and reduce for 8-10 minutes until the sauce is thick and syrupy. Turn the ribs in the sauce to ensure they’re fully coated.

You can use seedless English cucumbers if you can’t find the Persian variety, just peel off most of the tough skin before smacking.

TIP:

For a time-saving shortcut, there’s nothing wrong with using store bought hoisin sauce or Chinese Five Spice.

This recipe is courtesy of Gordon Ramsey’s website, click here for the original.