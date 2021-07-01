Lockdown level 4: The five best Gauteng restaurant takeaway spots

Sandisiwe Mbhele

These great takeaway spots are near you around Gauteng, so give them your support.

As restaurants across the country buckle under the pressure of the Level 4 restrictions, takeaways have become the only eating out option for both patrons and owners.

Some are trying by all means to remain open during the next two weeks so they do not have to go out of business.

President Cyril Ramaphoas announced many steps to help curb the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in the third wave of the pandemic. One of them include not allowing sit down meals at restaurants. The response was anger and disbelief. One picture went viral of a restaurant manager crying after Ramaphosa’s national TV address.

ALSO READ: Restaurant manager cries during Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address

Delivery and takeaways are open but some restaurants have chosen to close for the two-week period because of the type of meals they serve. However, if you are looking for the best spots to order takeaways and support our local restaurants during Level 4 there are plenty to choose from.

We narrowed down the top five takeaway spots in Gauteng:

Punjabi Tadka in Parkmore

There are days you crave a good Indian curry and Punjabi Tadka in Parkmore, Sandton, comes highly recommended by many foodie groups.

The menu is extensiv and, includes other traditional favourites such as bunny chow, roti rolls and numerous options for chicken and lamb curries. The butter chicken, chicken korma, lamb biryani and Punjab curry on the bone sound seriously yummy. The price range starts from R100 for the lamb and goat curries, and may seem steep at R130 plus for a goat curry, but portions are very generous and there will be leftovers the next day, so we hear.

Residents near the restaurant can order on Mr D, Uber Eats or call the restaurant on 061 542 1616.

Gusto Lounge, Pretoria

The restaurant has been very savvy indeed, designing an exclusive lockdown menu for the two-week duration of Level 4 for patrons around the Pretoria East area.

The Gusto Lounge menu has a great option mix to meet your lunch and dinner desires. These range from steak and chips to light meals such as wraps and pizza. It is quite affordable as well, but it doesn’t don’t offer a delivery service, so pick up at the restaurant is the only option.

Take a look below.

Fat Garry’s House of Munch in Blairgowrie

This is one spot where the takeaway packaging has been praised for its ease and durability. Good comforting meals, with American and Caribbean inspired dishes. Think wings with a Jamaican twist (peanut butter and jello), calamari rings, ribs, its famous fish and chips, mac and cheese and corndogs from around R65.

Delivery available on the Mr D app and telephonically at 011 568 4984.

Urban Roast Eldoraigne, Centurion

The Urban Roast in Saxby Centre is one of the few eateries offering its entire menu for delivery. Yes, you can have the restaurant experience in the comfort of your home. Options range from Gourmet shakes such as hazelnut Nutella, caramel chocolate costing R48, with starters of chicken livers, snails and scampi from R40. The mains sirloin 200g is R120, kingklip fillet 300g R155 and more choices, with plenty of burger and sandwich options.

Click here to find out more.

Casa da Comidas, Northriding

Mediterranean cuisine is done locally by this eatery, Casa da Comidas. The food will take you to Mozambique, Portugal and Greece so you won’t need a plane ticket. Think Portuguese dishes such as espetada and trinchado dishes, Meat options include pork, lamb and chicken. Espetada is the Portuguese term used for cooking food on skewers and trinchado is a spicy South African braised beef dish inspired by Portuguese flavours.

Delivery details and contact information below.