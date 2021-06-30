Recipe of the day: Quick and Easy Bobotie recipe

Bobotie is always a winner!

This proudly South African meal, bobotie is not just a staple in many households but it has also won the coveted award as the country most favourite dish.

Bobotie is always a winner! This recipe is quick and easy and can be ready in under an hour. Inspired by a Dutch dish and adopted by the Cape Malay community who added a lot of spice and flavour to the original.

From garam masala, curry powder, turmeric, garlic and ginger paste adds an extra punch. This is the vegetarian version, but the meat option can be either beef or pork mince.

Quick and easy bobotie recipe

Ingredients

1 piece of Sasko every day/Low GI White Bread

250ml milk

2tbsp oil

2 small onions, chopped

2tbsp garlic & ginger paste

½tsp salt

1tbsp sugar

1tsp turmeric

1tbsp medium strength curry powder

1tbsp garam masala

500g mince

1tbsp tomato paste

2tbsp apricot chutney

1tbsp white vinegar

60ml raisins (optional)

2 eggs

3 bay leaves

Rice and chutney to serve

How to make the bobotie