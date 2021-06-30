Recipe of the day: Quick and Easy Bobotie recipe

This proudly South African meal, bobotie is not just a staple in many households but it has also won the coveted award as the country most favourite dish.
Bobotie is always a winner! This recipe is quick and easy and can be ready in under an hour. Inspired by a Dutch dish and adopted by the Cape Malay community who added a lot of spice and flavour to the original.
From garam masala, curry powder, turmeric, garlic and ginger paste adds an extra punch. This is the vegetarian version, but the meat option can be either beef or pork mince.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Mince with mixed vegetables and comforting mash
Quick and easy bobotie recipe
Ingredients
- 1 piece of Sasko every day/Low GI White Bread
- 250ml milk
- 2tbsp oil
- 2 small onions, chopped
- 2tbsp garlic & ginger paste
- ½tsp salt
- 1tbsp sugar
- 1tsp turmeric
- 1tbsp medium strength curry powder
- 1tbsp garam masala
- 500g mince
- 1tbsp tomato paste
- 2tbsp apricot chutney
- 1tbsp white vinegar
- 60ml raisins (optional)
- 2 eggs
- 3 bay leaves
- Rice and chutney to serve
How to make the bobotie
- Preheat oven to 180°C.
- Soak the bread in the milk.
- Fry the onions in a little bit of oil until translucent (about 5 min).
- Add the garlic and ginger, salt, sugar and all of the spices and fry for a minute or two.
- Add the mince and fry until browned (about 5 – 8min).
- Squeeze the excess milk from the bread (Keep the leftover milk aside for later).
- Break the bread apart and add to the mince along with the tomato paste, chutney, vinegar and raisins.
- Simmer for 15 minutes.
- Remove from the stove and transfer to a small ovenproof dish.
- Stir together the remaining milk and eggs and pour over the mince.
- Top with Bay leaves and bake in the oven for approx 35 minutes until the topping is set and just browned.
- Serve your bobotie with rice and chutney.