PICS: Top notch fine dining at Level Seven Restaurant

Level Seven menu is a homage to the acclaimed Signature restaurant.

The latest casual opulence, fine dining escape in the heart of Erkhuleni is a new foodie spot, Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar.

Desmond Mabuza of the popular fine dining Signature in Morningside, Sandton, wanted to create something similar, a culinary experience that matched Signature for the people of Ekurhuleni area.

Level Seven is located on the top floor of the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre near OR Tambo International Airport. Mabuza says his new restaurant is something that matches the award-winning Signature and this was a strategic move.

“I wanted to create a different brand for this area but with a standard and offering at the same level as Signature.” The developers of the property approached him to open a restaurant above the hotel.

Mabuza was hesitant of the Kempton Park location because the area isn’t necessarily associated with an upmarket lifestyle. But he became convinced after seeing the location and his own analysis of the clientele.

Mabuza noticed that some of his customers lived in Ekurhuleni and travelled a long way for an “elegant, fine dining experience” that you usually find in the Sandton area.

“You have a hungry market that has the means to support such an offering, it was just a no brainer.”

The decor adds to the sophisticated nature of Level Seven and Mabuza proudly says his wife is the brains behind the stunning interior design.

The businessman knows what works and is sticking to it, as the menu is interchangeable with Signature. Guests come for that familiarity and they are eating it up.

Level Seven Menu

The Level Seven menu is vast and caters to many people. It includes favourites such as sushi and seafood platters to duck leg confit.

For our starter we had grilled prawns with pan-fried scallops and risotto. The portion was ideal for a starter, just enough as the main and dessert were more than generous. The seafood could have been better prepared however, but the saffron enhanced risotto was the heart of the dish. The Italian rice was cooked to perfection, still a bit firm, something one could repeatedly order and was occupied nicely with caviar and saffron gel.

The high seas are integral to the menu, with several main course seafood options. One of Mabuza’s recommended dishes was the salmon kingklip. To say this was a good option would be an understatement, this was my favourite dish of the day.

The kingflip fillet is stuffed with smoked salmon and is melt in the mouth. The kingklip was perfectly cooked, seasoned well and the smoked salmon elevated the dish. Served on a delicious bed of sweet potato mash with sauteed spinach with a tomato beurre blanc, it didn’t make the dish heavy at all. Delectable from beginning to end.

Ending on a sweet note is highly recommended. We picked the Lindt chocolate fondant. The chocolate oozed out as it should, not too rich. It was served with mascarpone quenelle, berry sauce, smooth vanilla ice cream and a fantastic sticky sugar technique for the orange zest.

We walked away happily satisfied and still dreaming of the salmon kingklip.