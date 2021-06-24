Recipe of the day: Nigella’s chocolate chip cookies

Citizen Reporter

Sweet tooth? Make a batch of Nigella's chocolate chip cookies and enjoy the delicious treats with a warm glass of fresh milk

Nigella Lawson has compiled plenty of cookbooks, but only a few cookie recipes have been done by the chef.

She has finally perfected her chocolate chip cookie recipe, which produces the freshest cookies that are crispy on the outside and yummy and chewy in the middle.

“I may be picky, but to my mind or my mouth, a cookie that’s too crisp feels dry and disappointing and a cookie that’s too chewy tastes like dough. I want a bit of tender, fudgy chewiness but an edge of crisp bite, too,” Nigella said.

Nigella’s chocolate chip cookies

Ingredients

150 grams soft unsalted butter

125 grams soft light brown sugar

100 grams caster sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 egg (fridge-cold)

1 egg yolk (fridge-cold)

300 grams plain flour

½ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

1 x 326 grams packet milk chocolate morsels or chips

Instructions