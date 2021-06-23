Daytime is the new nightlife at Altitude Beach Club in Fourways

Kaunda Selisho

Even under lockdown, some people just want to continue being social butterflies and Altitude Beach Club is more than happy to help.

For the past year or so, “I’m still living like it’s level 5” has been a popular phrase among those advocating for continued behavioural change in the ongoing effort to minimise the spread of the coronavirus. However, there are those who just refuse to compromise on a healthy social life, no matter how bad the rate of infection gets.

For the die-hard social butterfly, daytime has become the new nightlife, and what better place for Joburg’s social butterflies to live their best lives than the Fourways-based venue whose tagline is “daytime dreaming”?

After launching around November 2020, Altitude Beach Club has somehow managed to keep going when most other businesses have failed.



By the time South Africa was placed under lockdown, governed by the ever-changing national state of disaster, Altitude Beach Club had not even been open for a year – but the business has adapted through each lockdown level and is hoping to keep going.

The business recently took a break of sorts and reopened with a new strategy, a new face…

“On par with global trends moving more towards daytime entertainment, even more so now with the current pandemic, the ultimate luxury destination Altitude Beach opened its doors almost 2 years ago. This week it announced its next chapter of daytime dreaming,” explained the venue in a statement.

Altitude Beach Club’s new pride and joy is a state-of-the-art roof application that was put in place during renovations while the venue was closed to the public.

Altitude Beach Club now boasts a translucent retractable roofing structure, which was designed to let natural light in, while keeping harmful UVA rays out during the summertime.

“The dynamic roof structure is carefully positioned over a huge part of the venue to keep the winter chills at bay. The addition of 50 infrared heaters strategically placed under the roofed section will also further warm guests up on colder evenings in Johannesburg.”

This roof also allows for an indoor-outdoor mix, allowing patrons to choose between the two while enjoying the nice balance of a space that allows for ample ventilation without getting unbearably cold and stuffy.

Altitude Beach Club menu

When dining at Altitude Beach Club, one can expect to find a menu filled with what owners call “a modern fusion between Asian- and Caribbean-inspired food with an obvious African twist.”

Considering how distinct the tastes in each of those regions is, that can sound a little daunting to the average diner.

However, after a recent tasting of this menu, it is safe to say that Altitude Beach Club does the staple dishes well.

In addition to a stand-alone sushi and oyster bar, Altitude Beach Club brings the turf with the surf through menu options like a tomahawk steak and their infamous villa carnival platter.

Considering the fact that there are also pizzas on offer at Altitude might make one feel like the menu has too much going on, but the variety works for a place that caters to such diverse clientele.



A group of friends or colleagues could easily be catered for with a little something for everyone.

Altitude Beach Club drinks

One thing is for sure about the Altitude Beach Club bar staff – they are not stingy when mixing their drinks.

Altitude has a number of bars situated throughout the venue and the Altitude Beach Club drinks menu offers an endless selection of premium drinks, luxury cocktails and designer warm drinks. These are prepared by a team of world-class bartenders and mixologists assisted by eager wait staff in their neon-yellow jackets.

Altitude Beach Club Prices

Cocktails range between R70 and R120 per drink (jugs are available)

Oysters range between R114 and R310 for six to 18 oysters

Pizzas range between R109 and 365 (depending on base size and toppings

Sushi is available in single servings (4pc/8pc) and platters – pricing is on par with most sushi restaurants in and around Johannesburg.

Tapas range from R95 – R250

“Having survived the pandemic thus far, Altitude Beach offers our patrons an exclusive safe haven to still experience the best of what South African entertainment has to offer, right in your backyard,” said venue owner Ricardo da Costa.

Ordinarily, the venue would be able to host 1,500 guests. However, in an effort to not only keep patrons and staff safe and ensure the rate of infection does not get any worse, Altitude Beach Club has adapted to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols as outlined by government. Among these protocols is a rule to not operate at full capacity.

Sanitising is mandatory and hand washing is encouraged. Patrons are required to wear a mask upon entry, sign a register and have their temperature taken.

